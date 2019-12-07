Ed Smith says Moeen Ali has England Test future - but unsure when he will return

Moeen Ali is currently on a break from Test cricket

Ed Smith says Moeen Ali still has a Test future with England - but is unsure when he will return to the side.

Off-spinner Moeen was granted an indefinite break from Test cricket after being dropped during the Ashes and losing his red-ball central contract.

The all-rounder missed the recent series in New Zealand and was also left out of a 17-man squad to tour South Africa this winter.

Ali was dropped after the Ashes opener at Edgbaston in August

"We've had to make plans for this tour without Mo," national selector Smith said of Ali, who has taken 181 wickets and scored 2,782 runs in 60 Tests.

"In an ideal world we would like him to be available but we have to deal with the situation as it is. We respect that and we hope he will return sooner rather than later.

"It's my hope that he does return to being available for Test cricket but at this stage we don't know when and if that might happen.

"We all know Mo is a talented and valued cricketer for England. When I spoke with him I was keen to talk about cricket issues, find out where he was at with his cricket.

Joe Root recently said Ali brings 'a different dimension' to England's Test team

"He did say he thought there were more Test runs and more Test wickets in him. That was encouraging and that's what we believe.

"At the moment there's no time frame but from my point of view, and the selectors' point of view, the sooner he's available the better."

James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow were included in the squad to face South Africa in a four-Test series, which gets under way on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Anderson has not bowled in a first-class game since injuring his calf in the Ashes opener against Australia in August but is continuing his rehabilitation as part of a fast-bowling camp in Cape Town.

Ed Smith is confident James Anderson is fit enough for the South Africa tour

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow, who is also in Cape Town as he works on his batting with Jonathan Trott, was dropped for the New Zealand series after averaging under 24 during the Ashes.

"James hasn't completed a game since the injury but the evidence we have seen in front of us is very encouraging that he'll be able to play a full part in the tour," Smith said of Anderson.

On Bairstow, who could play as a wicketkeeper or specialist batsman, Smith added: "Jonny playing well can get into the England team in a number of different positions.

Smith on Jonny Bairstow: 'The message from him was loud and clear that he wanted to get back in the team'

"He's a talented batsman who has scored a hundred at No. 3 as well as hundreds lower down the order. And he's kept wicket in many games for England, so he covers both of those possibilities. He knows when he's playing well he has a number of routes.

"Sometimes in careers it's not bad for players to work on something specific, reset, perhaps have some new goals, perhaps have some time in a new coaching context.

"We've seen in a number of situations that can help. The message from him was loud and clear that he wanted to get back in the team."

