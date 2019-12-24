England's Chris Woakes a doubt for Boxing Day Test due to illness

0:58 Michael Atherton discusses how England will balance their side to face South Africa on Boxing Day if Ben Stokes is not involved Michael Atherton discusses how England will balance their side to face South Africa on Boxing Day if Ben Stokes is not involved

Chris Woakes is a potential doubt for England's first Test against South Africa after becoming the latest member of the squad to contract a virus.

Seamers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer and left-arm spinner Jack Leach have yet to bowl a ball on tour after illness ruled them out of England's pair of warm-up games in Benoni.

S Africa vs England Live on

All-rounder Woakes - who played in both practice matches, taking three wickets against a South Africa Invitational XI - has now been struck down less than 48 hours before the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

"We've had a bit of bad news with Woakesy going down ill, he won't be training (on Tuesday) so we'll see how that unfolds," England captain Joe Root told reporters.

"It's quite frustrating. He seems to have got to the doc quite quickly, so we'll see how he pulls up at the back-end of (Tuesday) and (Wednesday).

England's Chris Woakes is battling illness ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa

"We have to handle it. We'll have to wait and see. We'll make a very late call on our side."

Ben Stokes will also miss training on Tuesday in order to be with his father Ged, who is in a "critical condition" in a Johannesburg hospital after falling "seriously ill" on Monday.

On whether Stokes will play at SuperSport Park and how England would line-up if he didn't, Sky Sports Cricket expert Michael Atherton said: "It will be a difficult decision for Ben if he plays and I think it has to be his decision.

Ben Stokes is a doubt to play in the first Test after his father was admitted to hospital

"That will depend on how his father is and if he remains in a critical condition. What you wouldn't want to happen is for Ben to play and then pull out halfway through. There is plenty of time for Ged to hopefully improve before the first Test.

"If Ben doesn't play, you could play the extra batsman in Jonny Bairstow but that would leave a you a little thin on bowling with probably Root and Joe Denly to bowl some spin.

"The other option they would have is to play another all-rounder - Sam Curran or Woakes - and move everybody up one spot. Ollie Pope to No 5, Jos Buttler to No 6 and Curran or Woakes at No 7.

0:54 Michael Atherton believes the return of some South Africa legends will take the weight off Faf du Plessis' shoulders. Michael Atherton believes the return of some South Africa legends will take the weight off Faf du Plessis' shoulders.

"Then it depends on the pitch and whether you are going to play your spinner - though the indications are that England probably won't as this pitch at Centurion seems to favour seam.

"South Africa have a very good record here and they tend to win with seam."

Watch the first Test between South Africa and England, at SuperSport Park in Centurion, live from 7am on Boxing Day on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.