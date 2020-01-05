England's James Anderson still loves 'hard graft' of Test cricket

5:19 James Anderson, who took his 28th five-wicket haul for England in Cape Town, says he missed playing 'proper Test cricket' during his injury absence James Anderson, who took his 28th five-wicket haul for England in Cape Town, says he missed playing 'proper Test cricket' during his injury absence

James Anderson says he still relishes the "hard graft" of Test cricket after completing his 28th five-wicket haul in the format.

England seamer Anderson overtook Sir Ian Botham for the number of Test five-fors as he took 5-40 against South Africa in Cape Town.

The 37-year-old is playing his second Test since returning from a five-month absence after aggravating a calf injury during the Ashes opener against Australia in August.

"I have missed the hard graft of proper Test cricket, the hard toil of having to work for your wickets," said Anderson. "It gives you a real buzz when you are out there and able to take wickets.

0:31 Anderson had Anrich Nortje caught at slip by Ben Stokes to complete his 28th five-wicket haul in Test cricket for England. Anderson had Anrich Nortje caught at slip by Ben Stokes to complete his 28th five-wicket haul in Test cricket for England.

"That is why I still want to play cricket. You put in a proper shift and it makes all the hard work and frustration worth it.

"I love the challenge that Test cricket brings - trying different fields and plans when things are not going your way. That is why I want to keep going."

Anderson picked up a wicket in each innings in the first Test at Centurion, in a performance he described as "rusty".

But the paceman says he felt much better at Newlands and is relishing being in the thick of "proper Test cricket" and trying to prove he still warrants his place in the side.

2:53 How long will Anderson and Stuart Broad remain fulcrums of England's bowling attack? Graham Gooch and Ebony Rainford-Brent discuss... How long will Anderson and Stuart Broad remain fulcrums of England's bowling attack? Graham Gooch and Ebony Rainford-Brent discuss...

"The biggest thing for me at Centurion [was getting through the game]," Anderson said.

"I pulled up after four overs at Edgbaston [in the first Ashes Test in August] and didn't want that to happen again so I was a bit nervous about that.

"I also wanted to bowl well. I don't know if I was trying too hard but I was desperate to prove [I was worth] my place in the team. Looking back, I was a bit rusty and needed that extra game to get match fit.

"I have felt really up to speed in this game - I have worked hard to get back and feel in really good shape.

"I am so grateful to all the guys at the ECB who have helped me get fit again and been involved in my rehab - it makes a big difference."

Anderson was a candidate to be left out at Newlands had Jofra Archer not been ruled out with a sore right elbow.

Archer is expected to be fit for the third Test in Port Elizabeth from January 16 while Mark Wood could also return having stepped up his training after side and knee injuries.

Anderson says he is relishing the battle for bowling places.

"Everyone is pushing each other," he added. "We have so much talent and it does keep you on your toes. You need to keep performing and working hard to keep [the other bowlers] out. It's healthy competition."

