Jofra Archer refuses to blame Joe Root for elbow injury

Joe Root and Jofra Archer in discussion during England's first Test in South Africa

Jofra Archer has defended England Test captain Joe Root from being 'wrongfully blamed' for his elbow injury that prevented him from playing in three of their four Tests in South Africa and has ruled him out of the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Archer has taken 30 wickets in seven Tests for England since bursting onto the international scene in the summer of 2019, but such success has led to accusations that he has been over-bowled at times, triggering his injury trouble.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Archer refused to blame his skipper, saying: "It's not [Root's] fault I'm injured.

"I've seen that a lot actually; it's not his fault, it's not my fault, it's not anyone's fault.

"If everyone knew when you were going to get injured, then there would be physiotherapists and there wouldn't be any injuries.

"I just don't like it when people get blamed wrongfully.

"He is a good leader and we've got a good bunch of boys who want to be led by him" Archer on England Test captain Root

"He already has his own stuff to deal with; being captain is hard enough, and being a relied-on batter, it all comes with its own pressures. I don't think anyone needs any additional pressures that will hamper them and, evidently, the team.

"I obviously look out for who looks out for you."

A further blow to England's Test team is the news on Friday that Mark Wood has also been ruled out of the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka with a side strain.

Wood sustained the injury at the end of the South Africa tour in February, where he impressed, taking 12 wickets at an average of just 13.58 in the final two matches of the series as England clinched a 3-1 series win.

Saqib Mahmood has been called up as a replacement, with the squad travelling to Sri Lanka on Monday ahead of the first Test on March 19.