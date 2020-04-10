Sky Cricket Podcast: Nasser Hussain on captaining England - including Brisbane toss!

Nasser Hussain captained England between 1999 and 2003

Nasser Hussain experienced many highs and lows as captain of the England cricket team between 1999 and 2003.

From tumbling to the bottom of the Test rankings to rebuilding and completing excellent series wins in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

There was also the 2003 World Cup, in which England failed to qualify for the second round, at least in part due to the decision to boycott their match in Zimbabwe due to security concerns.

Oh yeah, and that toss in Brisbane!

Listen to Captain's Log in the player above as Nasser charts the good times and bad and reveals why England wouldn't have won the 2005 Ashes if he had still been in charge...

- How he learnt from playing under Graham Gooch and Keith Fletcher and how he always had an appreciation for tactics and what he would have done differently...

- Why he and the "stubborn" Duncan Fletcher clicked as captain and coach respectively - and why Fletcher was so valuable for English cricket

- Trying to establish a new culture within the side and why Michael Atherton, Alec Stewart and Darren Gough were such vital assets

Hussain famously gestured to the media centre at Lord's after scoring his solitary ODI hundred

- How captains can make even the greatest teams better - and why going through troubles as a player helps you as a leader

- Australia's "gun" cricketers, the Ashes - and electing to bowl in Brisbane…

- The Zimbabwe decision and feeling "let down" by the ICC

- The No 3 gesture, dealing with the media and why one-day captaincy was tougher than in Tests

- Why stats don't matter to him when he looks back on his captaincy