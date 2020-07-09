England name Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali in 24-man white-ball group ahead of Ireland ODIs

Jonny Bairstow has been named in England's 24-man ODI training group

England have named Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali in a 24-man training group ahead of the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

None of the players involved in the ongoing #raisethebat Test series against West Indies have been picked with England to operate with separate red and white-ball squads - the three-Test series against Pakistan in August begins the day after the final ODI against Ireland.

England's 24-man training group for Ireland ODIs Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Sussex), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire)

England - who will be coached by Paul Collingwood - will play Ireland at The Ageas Bowl on July 30, August 1 and August 4, with a final squad to be selected after two internal warm-up games on July 21 and 24 after the players assemble at the Southampton venue from July 16.

Paul Collingwood will coach England in the ODI series against Ireland

National selector Ed Smith confirmed over the weekend wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow and all-rounder Ali would make the white-ball group after missing out on selection for the Test party.

Seamers Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire) and Tom Helm (Middlesex) could now earn their first England caps, as could batsmen Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex) and Phil Salt (Sussex).

Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone and Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory, who have only played T20I cricket for England so far, could also make their ODI bows.

Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown (back), Sussex fast bowler Chris Jordan (arm) and Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan (calf) were not considered for selection due to injuries.

Sam Hain could make his ODI debut this summer

Smith said: "Even with several multi-format players unavailable for the Ireland ODIs due to their Test commitments, there is real depth to England's white ball playing talent.

"Again, everyone at England cricket would like to thank all the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players in the lead up to the behind-closed-doors training camp. We now look forward to hosting Ireland and continuing to develop our white ball strength in depth."

Collingwood will be assisted by fellow Ashes winner Marcus Trescothick (batting coach) and ex-England and Gloucestershire seamer Jon Lewis (bowling coach) during the series.

England vs Ireland ODI series 1st ODI: July 30, The Ageas Bowl

2nd ODI: August 1, The Ageas Bowl

3rd ODI: August 4, The Ageas Bowl

Bowling coach Lewis will be supported by Neil Killeen from Durham, while another Jon Lewis, the former Durham batsman, will help out Trescothick with the batsmen.

Former South and Leicestershire spinner Claude Henderson has been appointed spin-bowling coach, with ex-Essex gloveman James Foster to take responsibility for the wicketkeepers.

ECB performance director, Mo Bobat, added: "Paul's (Collingwood) coaching team has an exciting feel to it with a number of the coaches possessing rich international experience.

"Marcus (Trescothick) spent time with our England white-ball squads during the winter and Jon (Lewis) brings with him World Cup experience from his stint as Sri Lanka's batting coach.

Marcus Trescothick will be part of Collingwood's coaching set-up

"Similarly, Claude (Henderson) has recently worked with the South African national team and brings real spin bowling expertise.

"From a pace bowling perspective, our players will be in safe hands with both Jon (Lewis) and Neil (Killeen), who over the years have fulfilled a number of important roles within our international pathway, working with many of the players in our senior sides today.

"James (Foster) completes the set and with his extensive experience of franchise competitions, will add significant value.

"We're grateful where counties have released their coaches to join us behind closed doors and with Test cricket now underway, we're all looking forward to progressing our preparations for the return of ODI cricket."