Chris Woakes says England have earned respect of opponents and can win from any position

Chris Woakes says England believe they can win from 'any position'

Chris Woakes says England have "earned the respect" of opposition sides over the last five years due their belief that they can win from any position.

Since an embarrassing early exit from the 2015 World Cup, England have transformed their white-ball fortunes, rising to No 1 in the one-day international rankings and winning the World Cup in remarkable fashion last summer.

Those powers of recovery were on show again on Sunday as England fought back to win the second ODI against Australia and send the three-match series to a decider on Wednesday.

"I think we've earned that respect over a four or five-year period," said Woakes. "I think teams do realise that we can win from any position and that the game is not done until they get over the line. We've obviously found that in this series and also in the T20 series.

England vs Australia Live on

"We've earnt that level of respect, I suppose. In the dressing room we've got that character and belief that we can win from any position. I think a few years ago we probably felt like we could only win from that position with the bat, chasing, whereas now I feel we can do it with the ball as well.

"I don't really see why that should change, we're in a really good position as a team.

"There have been times where we feel we haven't played our best cricket across the two games so we're hoping we can put in a full, big performance tomorrow and put it all together because there are certainly areas of our game that we feel haven't been as sharp as we'd like them to be."

Woakes played a starring role, alongside Jofra Archer, in England's victory at Emirates Old Trafford, taking three of the four wickets that fell for just three runs to turn the game in the hosts' favour.

"The other night was brilliant, it was a different role for us to play, to come back and try and attack and take some wickets rather than holding a few overs back for the death overs," he added.

9:05 Watch the action from Emirates Old Trafford as England stunned Australia to claim victory by 24 runs in the second ODI and set up a series decider Watch the action from Emirates Old Trafford as England stunned Australia to claim victory by 24 runs in the second ODI and set up a series decider

"It was completely different game compared to a normal ODI. I'm really pleased with the way we pulled it back, took the attack to Australia and put them on the back foot; I think it was the only way we were going to win that game. So, it was really pleasing."

Wednesday's third ODI also marks the end of a unique international summer that has seen England's players and staff, as well as visiting sides West Indies, Pakistan and Australia, having to stay in the bio-secure bubbles in Manchester and Southampton for weeks at a time.

Woakes admitted it had been tough not being able to see family or friends, or even leave the grounds, for such long spells and is now determined to end the summer on a high.

Victory over Australia would mean England have won all-but one series, across all three formats, this summer - the exception being the drawn T20I series with Pakistan - and maintain their five-year unbeaten home record in bilateral ODI series.

0:34 Woakes says he was sad to see people lose their jobs at the England and Wales Cricket Board Woakes says he was sad to see people lose their jobs at the England and Wales Cricket Board

"It shows how well we've played over the last four or five years, to not have lost one over that period of time is an incredible achievement," Woakes added.

"The fact that we actually got some cricket on this summer is a bonus, at one point it didn't look like there was going to be a ball bowled. So we're grateful to everyone for making that happen.

"As a team, to have performed the way we have in the environment that we're in, being away from friends and family, it certainly has had its tough times but the team has pulled together and played some really good cricket.

"That is the most important thing for us while we're out there, to perform as well as we can. We've certainly done that which has been brilliant."

Watch the third ODI between England and Australia on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Wednesday.