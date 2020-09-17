England's Chris Woakes up to fourth in ODI bowling rankings and second on all-rounder's list

England seamer Chris Woakes is up to a career-high fourth in the ICC's ODI bowling rankings and second in the all-rounder standings after starring in the three-match series against Australia.

Woakes's six wickets across the series sees him move up three places in the bowling rankings to now sit behind New Zealand's Trent Boult, India's Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Woakes is also up three spots in the all-rounder rankings, with his six wickets backed up by 89 runs, including an unbeaten 53 in the final ODI.

Woakes scored an unbeaten half-century in England's final ODI against Australia

The 31-year-old has overtaken team-mate Ben Stokes - who missed the Australia series for family reasons - Pakistan's Imad Wasim, and New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme, with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi retaining top spot.

Jofra Archer is up 18 places to a career-high 10th among bowlers after taking seven wickets against Australia, including 3-34 in the second ODI when he has named player of the match.

Jonny Bairstow is back in the top 10 of the batting rankings after hitting his 10th ODI hundred

England's Jonny Bairstow has moved back into the top 10 of the batting rankings after scoring 196 runs in the series, including a 126-ball 112 in the final match.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey have also made significant strides after their series-winning centuries in the final ODI against England.

Maxwell and Carey - who put on 212 for Australia's sixth wicket after they had tumbled to 73-5 chasing 303 for victory - are up to 26th and 28th respectively.