England's Jack Leach says DRS controversy against India was 'a bit like VAR'

Jack Leach was denied the wickets of both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane by controversial decision reviews

England spinner Jack Leach likened controversial umpiring decisions to football's VAR debate after DRS denied him two wickets on the opening day of the second Test against India in Chennai.

Leach appeared to have centurion Rohit Sharma stumped by Ben Foakes - only for the batsman to be reprieved even though the replay showed his foot on the crease instead of behind it.

Soon afterwards, his appeal for a bat-pad catch against Ajinkya Rahane was turned down, with the third umpire failing to spot that the ball had brushed the glove before settling into the hands of fielder Ollie Pope.

Moeen Ali picked up two wickets on day one in Chennai, dismissing Virat Kohli and Rahane

England initially lost a review for the latter decision - although that was later reinstated - and the damage was limited by the departures of both India batsmen soon afterwards, to Leach and fellow spinner Moeen Ali respectively.

"It was a bit like VAR today - still controversial even though you've got the technology!" said Leach.

"Hopefully these things are swings and roundabouts and we'll get a little bit of luck along the way. Obviously it's a mistake and these things happen.

"Ben did say it [the stumping] was definitely out and then when we saw it we were hoping. It was touch and go, that one and it didn't go our way, but the other one would have been nice.

Rohit eventually fell to Leach for 161, soon after he survived a stumping review

"We were trying to get them to roll it through because we felt it [the glove] had come afterwards.They were checking it, then the lbw footage came up and we said 'no no, no'.

"At the time I was a little bit angry - I'd rather have three than two, I guess! But I think getting a wicket the next over made it easier - it's not cost us and we got our review back."

England had been under the cosh at the start of the final session as Rohit and Rahane put together a fourth-wicket stand of 162 after the home side had won the toss.

Leach struck earlier in the day with the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara, who was caught at slip

But their wickets slowed India's progress, although Rishabh Pant - who took Leach apart during the first Test - remained unbeaten on 33 at stumps, with his side well-placed on 300-6.

"As you saw with Rohit and Rahane, once you get a partnership going on that older ball, it can get a little bit easier, so we've certainly got to believe we can do the same when we come to bat," Leach added.

"We've been able to adapt quite well to spinning surfaces in the last few games, even in Sri Lanka, and our full belief is we can do that here as well.

"I felt I bowled well today - this is definitely the best rhythm I've had since we started. It's all based around being patient, letting the pitch do what it was doing and hoping you make some inroads that way."

