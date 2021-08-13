England men and women's tour of Pakistan in October sees games moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi

England beat Pakistan in a T20 series at home this summer

England men and women's joint tour of Pakistan in October has switched from Karachi to Rawalpindi, with the T20s moved forward a day to help England and Pakistan's T20 World Cup preparations.

England men will play Pakistan in T20 internationals on October 13 and 14 after the original schedule had the games taking place on October 14 and 15.

Eoin Morgan's side will then depart for Dubai for the T20 World Cup, which is due to start on October 16.

England's men's team have not toured Pakistan since 2005.

England Women - who are touring Pakistan for the first time - will play T20s on the same day as the men as part of double headers before staying in Rawalpindi for three one-day internationals on October 17, 19 and 21.

Both England sides will depart for Pakistan on October 9.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: "We are delighted to welcome both the England men's team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women's team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time.

"Both are additional tours with England men's side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures."