England all-rounder Sam Curran out of T20 World Cup due to back injury and replaced by brother Tom Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the men's ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE due to a lower back injury.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the 23-year-old complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and a subsequent scan revealed the injury.

Curran will return from the UAE in the next couple of days for further scans and a "full review" later in the week with the ECB's medical team with his place in England's T20 World Cup squad filled by brother Tom.

Tom Curran has been a regular in Eoin Morgan's T20 side over the past few years but after struggling for form in recent months, he missed out on selection when the preliminary 15-man squad was announced.

The seam bowling all-rounder was named among three travelling reserves for the tournament and his spot in that group will be taken by left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley, a Surrey team-mate of the Curran brothers.

Tom Curran comes into the England squad having initially been named as a reserve

The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier today and will remain in Oman until 16 October before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament.

As well as Curran, Eoin Morgan's side are without both Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes as they aim to become the first side to hold both the 50-over and T20 World Cup crowns simultaneously.

Their tournament begins on October 23 with a repeat of the 2016 final as they take on the West Indies in Dubai and will also face Australia, South Africa and two qualifiers in the group stage.

England squad in full: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire)

