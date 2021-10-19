England's Liam Livingstone 'fine and fully fit' after being hit on the finger in T20 World Cup warm-up

Liam Livingstone is 'fine and fully fit', England captain Eoin Morgan told reporters on Tuesday

Liam Livingstone is "fine and fully fit" after suffering a blow on the finger during England's T20 World Cup warm-up defeat to India on Monday, captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed.

Livingstone left the field in Dubai after being hit on the little finger on his left hand as he attempted to catch India batter Rishabh Pant.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 28-year-old would be assessed once the swelling had subsided and Morgan revealed on Tuesday that his team-mate had been given the all-clear.

The news is a big boost for England ahead of their World Cup opener against defending champions West Indies on Saturday, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm.

Livingstone scored 30 from 20 deliveries during his side's six-wicket loss to India on Monday and then recorded figures of 1-10 from two overs, including the wicket of Virat Kohli, before he left the action.

Livingstone has become a key member of the squad in recent months, earning a recall after four years away and promptly bludgeoning a 42-ball century - the fastest by an England player in T20I cricket - against Pakistan.

Livingstone smashed England's fastest-ever international hundred, from just 42 balls, in the first T20 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge earlier this year

The right-hander was also the leading run-scorer in the inaugural season of The Hundred, amassing 348 in nine innings for beaten finalists Birmingham Phoenix.

Livingstone's England and Phoenix team-mate Moeen Ali said: "He's a brilliant player, he's been playing really well over the last couple of years.

"I hope he can carry that form into the World Cup. I feel like it's going be a big stage for him."

Sky Cricket expert Michael Atherton added of Livingstone: "He is a hard-hitting batsman and he also bowls off-spin and leg-spin, so on these tired pitches he is going to have some value as a fifth or sixth bowler".

England have one further warm-up match scheduled, against New Zealand on Wednesday, which you can watch live on Sky Sport Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.50am.