The Ashes: Rain washes out day two of England's warm-up match against England Lions

Haseeb Hameed (53no) and Rory Burns (39no) will hope for better weather on day three

No play was possible on the second day of England's warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane.

England were due to resume on 98 without loss with Haseeb Hameed (53) and Rory Burns (39) at the crease.

Tuesday's opening day was cut short in the second session at Wellington Point, and an early call was made to pull the second day on Wednesday after heavy rains on the Queensland coast.

Thursday's play could also be interrupted with an 80 per cent chance of rain, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

England's Ashes squad members who were involved in the T20 World Cup have not been included in the warm-up match and will stay in quarantine for one more week.

The first Test at the Gabba starts on December 8 and the fifth and final Test is scheduled for Perth's Optus Stadium on January 14.