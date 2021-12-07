The Ashes: Jos Buttler says England must bring 'A-game' to beat Australia and regain the urn

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler says England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson is fit but will miss the Ashes opener in Brisbane Jos Buttler says England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson is fit but will miss the Ashes opener in Brisbane

Jos Buttler says England must bring their "A-game" to beat Australia and regain The Ashes urn as he prepares to tick an item off his cricketing "bucket list".

England have lost nine of their last 10 Tests down under, sinking to a 5-0 whitewash in 2013/14 and then being beaten 4-0 in 2017/18.

Buttler will be experiencing his first taste of Ashes cricket in Australia and is excited by the challenge of trying to help his side triumph in the country for the first time since 2010/11.

England squad for first Ashes Test Joe Root (captain), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

The opening Test is in Brisbane, where England have not won since 1986 but where Australia lost for the first time since 1988 when they were beaten by India in January of this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England all-rounder Ben Stokes is fit to play in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane and his presence is a 'big lift for everyone in the dressing room', says Jos Buttler England all-rounder Ben Stokes is fit to play in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane and his presence is a 'big lift for everyone in the dressing room', says Jos Buttler

Buttler said: "Australia tend to play well here but they obviously lost recently at this venue, which proves it's not impossible to beat them.

"We know to be able to do that we have to perform close to our best and if we bring our 'A' game we will be there or thereabouts.

The build-up has been unique. Speaking from my own experience, five of us came from the T20 World Cup and then did two weeks away from the main squad. The weather has also been challenging in terms of the amount of time we have had outside – but you adapt to that and everyone is excited and ready to go. Jos Buttler

"For any English player, to come and tour Australia in the Ashes is certainly on your bucket list. I remember coming here on a Lions tour in 2013 and I went to watch a few of the days of the Test here in Brisbane.

"When you see it up close you understand the intensity and hostility of this environment. It's a shame that on this tour there won't be the travelling support of the Barmy Army.

"To an extent, I don't think we have anything to lose and have everything to gain. But to do well against Australia here you have to be at your best.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Joe Root does not agree with Stuart Broad's view that the first Ashes Test will be a lottery given their lack of preparation time England captain Joe Root does not agree with Stuart Broad's view that the first Ashes Test will be a lottery given their lack of preparation time

"I'm incredibly excited about the challenge. It's going to be incredibly tough but that's kind of what you want to play the game for. I'll throw myself into it as much as I can and I know I need to be near my best to be successful."

Australia are Ashes holders having retained the urn with a 2-2 draw in England in 2019.

Pat Cummins has taken over as Australia captain following Tim Paine's resignation after a sexting scandal, while Joe Root will lead England in Australia for the second time having been in charge of the 4-0 defeat four years ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia Test vice-captain Steve Smith says new skipper Pat Cummins will do a 'terrific job' in the role Australia Test vice-captain Steve Smith says new skipper Pat Cummins will do a 'terrific job' in the role

Asked if this could be the 'friendly Ashes' with Cummins and Root viewed as thoroughly decent men, Buttler said: "It has to be at the minute, as we are sharing a hotel. There would be a few awkward lift conversations!

"I think international teams have got closer with the way cricket has evolved and more franchise tournaments but I don't think it will be any different in terms of competitiveness on the field."

Buttler smashed five sixes and as many fours during a 32-ball 71 not out against Australia in the T20 World Cup in October

Australia's pace attack for the first Test will be Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc - the same trio that were deployed when Buttler smashed 71 from just 32 balls during the sides' T20 World Cup group game in Dubai in October.

Buttler added: "I don't think it has any bearing, to be honest. I felt in a really good place in the T20 World Cup, technically and mentally I felt very comfortable at the crease.

"I know I am playing a different format now but my set-up doesn't change and the feelings you want to have as a batsman.

"It is something I can carry forward into this series. You then adapt to the different situations in front of you."