The Ashes: Chris Silverwood insists he remains right man to coach England

England appointed Chris Silverwood as Trevor Bayliss' replacement in October 2019

Head coach Chris Silverwood insists he remains the right man to lead England despite increased scrutiny after the tourists went 2-0 down in the Ashes against Australia.

England head to Melbourne for the third Test beginning on Boxing Day in the knowledge they must win to retain their slim chances of regaining the Ashes.

Silverwood took control of the side in late 2019 and has since spent much of the last two years prioritising a bid to reclaim the urn, with England without a Test victory in Australia since their 2010/11 series success.

Asked if he felt like his position was on the line, he said: "It always is. When you take a job like this, you accept that.

"Do I believe I'm the right man? Yes I do, or I wouldn't have taken the job in the first place. You're under pressure constantly, aren't you?"

The choice of England's bowling attack for the nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane and the 275-run defeat in the day-night Test in Adelaide on Monday has been questioned by pundits and commentators.

However, Silverwood, who has won one of England's last 11 Tests, has publicly said he would pick the same two teams again.

Despite the poor recent international record, Silverwood retains the belief he can oversee an Ashes fightback after the squad held "honest chats" in the dressing room following the heavy second Test loss.

Earlier, in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, captain Joe Root bemoaned the lengths his bowlers pursued.

"What you saw was what we got in the dressing room after. We had a really good talk, which was needed," Silverwood said.

"The chat we had in the dressing room was very honest. If we want to win this Test series and compete in this Test series, we have to be better.

"There were a few things thrown out there. There were some honest chats, which was great. It was good and it was healthy. We had a really good talk, which was needed.

"I think there are some lessons to be learned - he is right. We have to learn quickly."

Silverwood also says he lamented England's recurring no-ball problem which has already cost Ben Stokes and Ollie Robinson wickets so far in the five-Test series.

"Wickets off no-balls are unacceptable," he said. "I brought it up and we faced into that.

"This cannot happen. It's a basic error. The lads accepted that."