Jos Buttler: England star is best white-ball player in the world, says captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes Jos Buttler is the best white-ball cricketer after the England star smashed a stunning century to propel his side to a one-day international record total in Amstelveen.

Buttler hit an unbeaten 162 from 70 balls, including seven fours and 14 sixes, to take England to 498-4 as they beat the Netherlands by 232 runs in the first ODI.

It was the latest in a string of recent centuries for the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who made four hundreds for Rajasthan Royal in the recent Indian Premier League and Morgan says he is leading the way worldwide on current form.

(A few of ) England's many records in first ODI vs Netherlands World-record total in an ODI - topping their own 481 vs Australia in 2018

England hit 26 sixes - a new record, overtaking the 25 they hit vs Afghanistan in 2019

Jos Buttler's 47-ball century was the second quickest for England in ODI cricket - one ball shy of his own record

Liam Livingstone 17-ball fifty was one ball shy of AB de Villiers' ODI record of 16 balls

32 runs scored by Livingstone off the 46th over bowled by Philippe Boissevain - the most productive over for England in ODI cricket

Buttler's 150 from 65 deliveries - the second-fastest in history behind De Villiers' 64-ball effort for South Africa against West Indies in 2015

"Jos played in a world of his own, like he has been over the last year or two years," the England white-ball captain said.

"It's incredible to watch and not something we ever get sick of or take for granted. It really is amazing cricket. It's the reason he probably is the best white-ball cricketer in the world at the moment."

Buttler reached his 10th ODI from just 47 balls as England beat Netherlands

Buttler was asked whether he was in the form of his life and accepted that that may well be the case.

"It certainly feels like it," he said. "The IPL couldn't have gone better for me. I absolutely loved it and it gives you a hell of a lot of confidence.

"Coming here I was feeling in good touch. It was a really good wicket and we got a great start so it gave us licence to really attack.

"It's about trying to work out conditions, see what feels right on the day. I am trying to back my six-hitting a lot more than I have in the last one or two years. I am trying to stand a lot stiller and hit sixes. That was the plan today.

"The World T20 went well, the Ashes was tough and I actually had two months of no cricket after the Ashes. I thought that was really refreshing, I really enjoyed that time.

"I turned up at the IPL with not a lot of expectations but a lot of motivation and freshness, which is really key to enjoying your cricket and having the energy and drive to work hard and really get the best out of yourself."

Buttler was one of three England centurions in the innings with Phil Salt and Dawid Malan both notching their first ODI tons, the latter becoming the second England men's player - after Buttler - to reach three figures in Test, ODI and T20I cricket.

"Having the majority of the senior guys here has helped with better integration of guys who haven't necessarily played a lot of ODI cricket," Morgan said. "It's great to see Dawid Malan and Phil Salt post big scores early in their ODI careers.

"It's great to see the hunger within the deeper depths of our squad and I think the proudest thing for us is that nobody takes for granted playing for this white-ball team. But when guys come in and play with the mantra that we've played with for six or seven years now, it's a huge credit to them.

"It's not always easy to but Dawid and Phil did it today."

As for the prospect of England topping their new world-record and breaking the 500 barrier, Morgan was quick to brush it off.

"There is a lot of hard work to be done," he added. "We don't take days like this for granted at all. We have earnt the right to give it a nudge today. It doesn't mean that on Sunday we will be up against it, or next Wednesday, but we have worked incredibly hard to earn days like today."

