England beat South Africa in first T20 with Eoin Morgan hailing Chris Jordan's vital over late on

Eoin Morgan said Chris Jordan's "expertise, skill and calm nature" enabled England to secure victory in the first T20 international against South Africa.

England feasted on the short boundaries at Bristol's Seat Unique Stadium as they smashed 234 for six - their second highest total in the 20-over format and enough for a 41-run win.

With tension rising late on, Jordan's precise death bowling saw England safe. His impressive yorkers killed things off as he conceded just three off the 18th and five off the 20th.

"It was hugely important and I think when guys like that come and produce, yes, it can be overlooked a lot of the time but in a high-scoring game like tonight you need that expertise, that skill, that calm nature in which he goes about his business," Morgan told Sky Sports.

"He's England's most experienced campaigner, he bowls all the tough overs that are unrewarding majority of the time. T20 is a game of cricket that attracts powerful batsmen, high-scoring games, and that is the glitzy, glamourous side of it.

"If you have a side that can produce bowling like this when you need it it is absolutely priceless.

"I thought he was extremely clear. He worked well with his skipper Jos Buttler and his plans worked to perfection no matter how simple they were and he obviously used his variation a little bit more today than we have probably seen him do in the past."

Jordan's death bowling for England in the 18th over

Former South Africa star Shaun Pollock described Jordan's bowling as "one of the best death overs" he had seen, saying: "The game is on the line and you're head of where South Africa needed to be so maybe things are in your favour, but you have to now land it in the right area.

"You stick to the same game-plan, you don't change up because often you get bowlers going for different variations because they feel as if they have to.

"You've got left-hander and right-hander combinations which adds a little different dilemma to the issue and you go up and you nail it. Not only do you nail it in the first three of four, you back yourself to stay with that even when they change their options and those last three balls are dot deliveries. That sums up the game."

Moeen was named player of the match after making the fastest half-century in England's T20 history.

"It was a nice time to go in," Moeen told Sky Sports after smashing 52 from 18 balls.

"Jonny was going nicely, Mala (Malan) got out so I went in to keep the right and left-hander and it worked nicely.

"I didn't hit the spinners much today but I generally back myself against spinners in particular. But I just try to see it and hit it.

"It's a great wicket and a great-sized ground for myself. I'm not a massive hitter of the ball like some of the boys, so it's about keeping my shape and if you get a good bat on it then it generally travels here."

England captain Buttler hailed a complete performance from his side.

He said: "It was a great performance, we've been looking for that complete performance and the guys stood up.

"We posted a brilliant total and it looked under threat for a while, but I'm delighted with the win. Great to see the guys step up and take that responsibility, I thought they marshalled that innings really well.

"There wasn't that margin for error as Stubbs was going so well, and CJ (Jordan) bowled a brilliant 18th over. The margins are smaller in this day with the variety of shots that batsmen have.

"This ground is a great example of that. If you execute you get away with it, if you don't the margins are really small and the ball flies away for four or six."

Youngster Tristan Stubbs smashed a fearless 72 for South Africa

A fearless 72 from 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs in his first international innings kept things interesting, and Pollock added: "From a South African perspective you look for people to show this kind of ability at the top level to tick the marker. When you see him do it in the way he did in this fashion, that's the kind of guy you want to run with, isn't it? That's the kind of guy you think, he's got the potential to win games on his own.

"The more experience we get him, the more he's going to be able to produce so this could be his launching pad for sure."

Watch the second T20 international between England and South Africa, from Sophia Gardens Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday. Coverage starts at 6pm with the first ball at 6.30pm.