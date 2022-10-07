England's Phil Salt says 'no firm conversations have been had' about his T20 World Cup role

Phil Salt (pictured) is vying with Alex Hales to open alongside Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup

England's Phil Salt says "no firm conversations have been had" about his role at the T20 World Cup after former captain Eoin Morgan said he would pick the Lancashire man to open the batting.

Salt and Alex Hales are vying to open with captain Jos Buttler in Australia in the absence of the dropped Jason Roy and the injured Jonny Bairstow.

Salt pressed his claims with a 41-ball 88 not out during the recent 4-3 T20I series win in Pakistan and will hope to push his case further in the three-match series against Australia ahead of the World Cup.

England play the reigning T20 World Cup champions in Perth on Sunday before further matches in Canberra on October 12 and 14, with a final warm-up against Pakistan to then follow on October 17 before Buttler's men begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 22.

Speaking to reporters in Perth, Salt said: "No firm and hard conversations have been had yet [about me opening]. The obvious thing for me is performance, I don't really need to be told that."

Speaking at Thursday's Professional Cricketers' Association Awards in London, Morgan said: ""There are loads of options to open, you can add Ben Stokes to that list.

"But the most like-for-like replacement to Roy, who I liked at the top of the order because he didn't hang around and didn't waste balls, is Salt, so I would probably lean towards him."

England will be bolstered for the Australia series by the returns of Ben Stokes and Buttler - Stokes was rested for the Pakistan tour while Buttler is set to make his first appearance since recovering from a calf injury sustained playing in The Hundred in mid-August.

Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle) are also back in the squad.

Salt said: "First and foremost there is a series to win.

"Obviously everybody has got an eye on the World Cup but it is important to keep the momentum going. We gave ourselves a good start in Pakistan but it's very important we keep that going.

"We had a debrief and went over how well we did to beat Pakistan in their own conditions. That is very tough to do, especially with some players who have not played a lot of international cricket.

David Warner could be a key player as Australia look to defend T20 World Cup crown they won in the UAE last year

"Australia are a strong side, we know that. They won the last World Cup and we know how dangerous they are on their day."

England and Australia will meet again in the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup, with their Group 1 encounter to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 28.

Morgan said: "The hammer blow India were dealt with Jasprit Bumrah being injured has probably nudged Australia as favourites and made India second favourites alongside England.

"Like a lot of World Cups, it is going to be about how the best sides adapt, how quickly they adapt."

