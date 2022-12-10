West Indies vs England: Freya Kemp ruled out of the rest of series with back pain

England all-rounder Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the rest of the West Indies series with back pain.

England, who completed a series clean sweep against the West Indies after easing to victory in the third and final ODI, have been preparing for a five-match T20 series, beginning on Sunday in Antigua.

There are further matches taking place in Barbados on December 14, 17, 18 and 22, but they will have to make do without Kemp.

Back pain has limited Kemp's cricket with the 17-year-old set to return to the UK for further exploratory scans.

Kemp joins fellow teenager Alice Capsey on the sidelines after breaking her collarbone in a fielding accident last weekend.

The 2023 Women's T20 World Cup is being held in South Africa in February.