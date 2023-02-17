England lead New Zealand by 98 runs after day two of pink-ball Test

England lost two late wickets but scored quickly under the lights as they ended day two of the day-night first Test against New Zealand with a lead of 98.

New Zealand had slumped to 37-3 from 18 overs in the final session on day one but England played in more aggressive fashion while the floodlights were on, rattling along at a lick under five runs an over as they closed on 79-2 from 16 overs with Ollie Pope 14 not out and bat-swinging, bowler-charging 'nighthawk' Stuart Broad unbeaten on six.

Ben Duckett (25 off 27) and Zak Crawley (28 off 39) were caught behind off Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn respectively after sharing an opening partnership of 52 inside 10 overs.

Broad would have joined them but bowler Kuggeleijn and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell left a catch for each other after the England man spooned the second ball he faced straight up into the air.

Image: Tom Blundell's hundred was his fourth for New Zealand and the first by a wicketkeeper in a day-night Test

England - who plundered 325-9 declared inside 59 overs on the opening day - would have been eyeing a far more substantial advantage when they reduced New Zealand to 83-5 in Friday's opening session, only for Blundell (138 off 181) propel the Black Caps to 306 all and a first-innings deficit of just 19.

Blundell scored the first hundred by a wicketkeeper in a day-night Test and was involved in three half-century partnerships, including a stand of 59 with last man Tickner (3no off 24).

It was a milestone day for Blundell but also for James Anderson (3-26) and Broad (1-72) as the England seamers became the joint most prolific partnership in Test history by claiming their 1,001st wicket in tandem, matching the record of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Broad snared their 1,000th wicket when he belatedly dismissed nightwatchman Neil Wagner (27 off 32) to end a 51-run partnership with Devon Conway (77) for the fourth wicket having earlier had Wagner caught off a no-ball by a juggling Jack Leach at fine leg.

Anderson made it 1,001 some 58 overs later when he had Blundell caught and bowled with around 90 minutes left in the day. Between Broad and Anderson's wickets, the hosts largely impressed.

Image: James Anderson (pictured) and Stuart Broad have now taken 1,001 wickets in Tests they have played together

Not so Daryl Mitchell (0 off 10), who inexplicably left a nip-backer from Ollie Robinson (4-54) and was trapped plumb lbw three overs after Wagner had chipped Broad to Robinson at midwicket.

Blundell leads New Zealand comeback at Bay Oval

Blundell and Conway, however, steadied the innings as England struggled to find assistance with the pink ball on a flat deck prior to Stokes bringing himself on for a short-ball barrage.

That ploy earned the wicket of Conway with the left-hander pulling Stokes tamely to Ollie Pope at square leg from what was the eighth ball of the over after Stokes had twice overstepped.

New Zealand were wobbling again at 182-7 when Michael Bracewell (7) sliced Leach to Stokes at mid-on, the Black Caps still 143 runs in arrears at that stage.

Yet, Blundell held firm and found some attacking support from one Test debutant in Kuggeleijn (20 off 36) and then defensive assistance from another in No 11 Tickner.

Image: Ollie Robinson took 4-54 as England dismissed New Zealand for 306 on day two at Bay Oval

Kuggeleijn hit two fours and a six before he was bowled by Robinson, while Tickner went in to block-mode to usher Blundell through to his hundred having come to the crease - after Tim Southee (10) was caught in the deep - with his partner on 82 and New Zealand 247-9.

Blundell, understandably, became more aggressive while batting with Tickner, smoking a six and two fours off Leach to move onto 96 and then clinching his ton from 143 balls in Leach's next over after Tickner had seen out some probing deliveries from Robinson, including a devilish yorker.

Blundell went on to ramp, bludgeon, swipe and pull his way to eight more fours before he holed out off Anderson, taking his tally for the innings to 20 fours and a six.

Robinson: Hopefully the boys can bang it around again

Image: Robinson says the pink ball got soft on day two as England bowled against New Zealand

England seamer Ollie Robinson, speaking to BT Sport...

"Last night we felt like the ball nipped around a lot and then we came out this afternoon and it didn't do as much. The ball got really soft, it just didn't do anything. The wicket felt a bit slower as well. There just wasn't that pace in the wicket to get the edge or get past the bat but credit to Blundell - he played well.

"For us now, it's pile the runs on, bat for as long as possible. If we score well we can then maybe bowl under the lights tomorrow. If we get a lead of 300 we're right in the game. Hopefully, the boys can go out there and bang it around again."

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell...

"I came out in a difficult situation so to build a couple of partnerships along the way, I am pretty pleased. It was probably the easiest to bat during the day. England still bowled well, their ability to soak up dots and hit a good area was pretty good.

"We managed to get a couple [of wickets late on], which was great, but it is now all about putting them under pressure."