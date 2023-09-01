England bowler Gus Atkinson takes four wickets on debut as Michael Atherton sees similarities with Jofra Archer

As debuts go, Gus Atkinson's was up there in dream territory.

The Surrey fast bowler ripped through New Zealand at Emirates Old Trafford, picking up 4-20 from 2.5 overs as he achieved the best figures by an England men's bowler on debut in a T20 international.

That bodes well looking ahead to the 50-over format with Atkinson in England's World Cup squad for this autumn's tournament in India as Jos Buttler's side continue to be deprived of Jofra Archer.

Image: Atkinson's figures of 4-20 from 2.5 overs were the best by an England man on T20 debut

Like Archer, Atkinson can hit speeds of around 95mph but Sky Sports pundits Simon Doull and Kumar Sangakkara, and England team-mate Jonny Bairstow, were impressed by the paceman's composure as he starred in the 95-run thrashing of the Black Caps.

Atkinson had New Zealand opener Devon Conway caught at deep backward square in the second over of the innings, before returning to dismiss Tim Seifert, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson in the 14th over as he wrapped up a crushing England victory.

Seifert was bounced out, Southee pinned lbw and Ferguson bowled by a devilish yorker.

It was a dream England debut for Gus Atkinson as he picked up four wickets in the win over New Zealand.

Doull said of Atkinson: "He cleaned up the tail, which is so vital in T20 cricket. He found a nice line and length early on, didn't get too full.

"He didn't try and swing the ball, he just wanted a little bit cross-seam and control. The odd one nipped around but he didn't want to get too carried away."

Sangakkara added: "It was incredible the way he went about his work. Sometimes you can get carried away with just the new-ball performance but it was an all-round performance. The way he controlled his length and pace was outstanding."

Atkinson's yorker splattered Lockie Ferguson's stumps and clinched a 95-run win for England over New Zealand

Bairstow, whose unbeaten 86 from 60 balls helped England rack up 198-4 before Atkinson's sizzling spell skittled New Zealand for 103, said: "We know the raw pace he has got, which is scary for any opposition.

"For him to take four wickets on debut will be a huge confidence boost for him. There is pressure on when you debut but you could see from his face how he handled that, he took everything in his stride.

"We have no doubts it will be the first of many caps, in many other formats, too."

A Test cap may come in time and you imagine a first ODI appearance is imminent, with England playing four 50-over games against the Kiwis, starting in Cardiff on September 8.

Atkinson struck with just his fourth ball in international cricket as he had Devon Conway caught at deep backward square

England captain Jos Buttler said of Atkinson, who sat out his side's seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20 international at Durham on Wednesday: "He has been on an upward curve very quickly.

"To get him in and around international cricket, in the dressing room, making friendships, getting used to the guys and the coaching staff takes time, so you need to accelerate that. He has settled in brilliantly."

Speaking ahead of Friday's second T20 in Manchester, Michael Atherton said: "He has eye-catching pace. He bowled an unbelievably fast spell against Buttler in The Hundred [for Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals].

"I think his game has gone up a level this year. He feels confident in his body at last having gone through many injuries as a young player and is bowling quicker than before.

"I think there are similarities with Archer. A beautiful wrist action and in tight to the stumps."

Doull added: "I tell young boys and girls when they are bowling to imagine a line down the centre of your body and to not let your hands or the ball cross that centre line.

"Atkinson has a lovely, rhythmical, simple action, which should last the test of time, bowling right over the top of that front foot. He gets pace and bounce."

