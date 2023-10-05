Cricket World Cup: Jos Buttler has said England will continue to play their aggressive style of cricket

England captain Jos Buttler has said his side will continue to play their aggressive brand of cricket as they aim to defend their 50-over World Cup title in India.

England head into the tournament as firm favourites following a revolution of the way they play their cricket, and became double world champions after winning the T20 World Cup last autumn.

In a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final, they face New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament with the first ball at 9:30am on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, live on Sky Sports.

"We want to play aggressive cricket, take the game on and push the boundaries of what we're capable of as players and as a team," Butter said speaking to Sky Sports.

"We play in a style that people like watching. We risk losing to try and win which creates exciting games and that's what people like to watch.

"Every game is different. We've had some fantastic matches against New Zealand over the years and our first game is a big one for everyone involved. The best team on the day will win.

"We've got a really experienced team and we came together in the ODI series for New Zealand having not played for a little while, but everyone has fitted seamlessly into their roles and the familiarity of the group."

Image: England are the current world champions in both white-ball formats

India is familiar territory for Buttler and most of the England team, having starred in the Indian Premier League, and they will be used to the weather conditions and dry pitches.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to captain this side in a World Cup. It's a huge honour and I'm really excited," Buttler added.

"There isn't anywhere in the world quite like India for the cricket and the passion the fans have over there. They create a special environment."

Despite heading into the tournament as double world champions, Buttler is under no illusions over how tough England's route to the final is.

Image: Buttler ran out New Zealand's Martin Guptill as England beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final in a dramatic super over

"We might be champions at the moment, but everyone gets better, everyone trains harder, and if you don't then you get left behind," said Buttler.

"Heading into this World Cup we'll know that every other team would have been training just as hard as us and we'll have to make sure we're in the best place possible to win."

Image: Buttler celebrates after running out New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the super over in the Cricket World Cup final in 2019

"I don't think you're ever at your best. There's so much depth to the game and there's always another shot or technique you want to master.

"When you're in a position of being a role model, you have the responsibility to play in a way that excites young fans and encourages them to get involved in the game.

"They are the future of the game and we've done that really well as a team over the last decade."

In the extraordinary 2019 final it was Buttler who whipped off the bails to run out New Zealand's Martin Guptill in the deciding super over.

England

New Zealand Thursday 5th October 9:00am

"The final was amazing, but the journey is the bit you remember even more," said Buttler.

"After getting an hard fought win and you celebrate in the dressing room, those are the moments you cherish.

"We lost a few games in the 2019 World Cup that maybe on the outside we were expected to win and those are the times you're challenged. That's when you have to stay true to what you believe in.

"It's easy to say the right things when you're winning, but can you believe them when you're losing?"

