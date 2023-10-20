Cricket World Cup: Ben Stokes to return for England against South Africa, so who drops out?

Big games call for big players and they don't come much bigger than Ben Stokes.

He is not just a man for a crisis. He is the man for a crisis.

2019 Cricket World Cup final? Tick. 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley? Check. 2022 T20 World Cup final? Same again.

In all three of those games, England were at best tottering and at worst practically beaten but won each of them thanks to crucial innings from Stokes.

The 32-year-old lifted the ODI side with his words following their 69-run defeat to Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday, speaking in the dressing room, reminding the team of the need to impose themselves with bat and ball after a second loss in three matches.

Now he will be looking to do the same with his actions when he makes his first appearance of the tournament against South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday after missing the nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand, 137-run victory over Bangladesh and humbling by Afghanistan due to a hip niggle sustained in the gym.

Buttler: Stokes brings a lot with his presence and leadership

"It's great to see him back, he adds a lot of value," England captain Jos Buttler said of Stokes on the eve of the game against the Proteas, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9am (first ball at 9.30am).

"He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to."

Stokes' impact will have to come with bat, in the field and through his sheer force of personality as it will not come with the ball.

The Test captain is not bowling in this tournament as he continues to manage a chronic left knee issue. It means balancing the England side is not an easy task for Buttler.

England World Cup fixtures October 5 - Lost to New Zealand by nine wickets

October 10 - Beat Bangladesh by 137 runs

October 15 - Lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs

October 21 - South Africa (Mumbai)

October 26 - Sri Lanka (Bangalore)

October 29 - India (Lucknow)

November 4 - Australia (Ahmedabad)

November 8 - Netherlands (Pune)

November 11 - Pakistan (Kolkata)

The easiest switch to make would be to bring Stokes in for fellow middle-order man Harry Brook - but Brook was the only batter to come out of the Afghanistan defeat with any credit, top-scoring with 66 as England were bundled out for 215 chasing 285.

England are unlikely to axe anyone else from the top five that featured against Afghanistan - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, and captain Buttler - but Liam Livingstone, who fell cheaply batting at No 6, could be a candidate to drop out.

Livingstone seems safe - but what about Woakes and Curran?

Livingstone has been quiet with the bat since making back-to-back half-centuries in the ODI series win at home to New Zealand in September, recording scores of 11, 28, seven, 20, nought and 10.

However, his ability to bowl off-spin and leg-spin makes him a valuable part of the side, with his 1-33 from 10 overs against Afghanistan following figures of 1-13 from three against Bangladesh.

Livingstone might not only keep his place against South Africa but move from sixth bowler to fifth bowler, with Sam Curran and Chris Woakes seemingly at risk after abysmal starts to the World Cup.

Curran has combined figures of 2-140 from 17.2 overs, going at in excess of eight runs an over. Woakes has fared only marginally better, with his 18 overs creamed for 135 at a rate of 7.50.

He knows he's not performing quite how he would like to at the minute and that's frustrating but there's no judgment from our side as we always back all our players. We picked them for a number of reasons. One is because they're high-class players and Chris is certainly one of those.

Woakes has taken just two wickets in total and been flogged for 95 runs from the 11 overs has bowled in the first powerplay, allowing opposition teams to get off to rollicking starts.

Sky Sports Cricket expert Michael Atherton said: "Do England play Livingstone at No 7 as one of five bowlers with Root as the sixth bowler or do they pick two out-and-out-bowlers alongside Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood?

"The form of Woakes and Curran is a real concern, they are both very vulnerable. Curran has been expensive in the middle overs and Woakes in the powerplay, leaving England chasing the game."

England captain Buttler said at his pre-match press conference: "I've got so many options within the squad selection.

"It is always tough - you're working out the right balance and it is always venue dependent as well. We have had a good chance to see the wicket and gather a bit more information."

England may not make just the one change. Left-arm seamer David Willey, who regularly finds movement with the new ball, could come in for the out-of-sorts Woakes or Curran, while off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali could return if the track in Mumbai is a turning one.

'We want to put the opposition under pressure'

Whatever combination of players Buttler plumps for, a victory is vital for England.

Defeat may not be terminal - they lost three group games at the 2019 World Cup and still made the knockout stages - but it would leave them with little margin for error with red-hot favourites India and a rejuvenated Australia still to play.

Their top six is very strong and I think pace with the ball is one of their strengths. You always expect a tough challenge when you play against South Africa and it's going to be a brilliant game.

Buttler said: "We had a few days to let the [Afghanistan] defeat sink in and we've had some good conversations about how we want to play our cricket, how we want to commit to the style that we play. That's always more important than the results.

"We know we won't always win but if we can stick to the way that we like to play and get the best version of that, we know that that's the best chance that we have of getting the positive results.

"We want to put the opposition under pressure [but] that doesn't always mean hitting fours and sixes. It means can we push back when the opposition is on top or can we really take the initiative in different ways? That's what we want to live by as a team."

