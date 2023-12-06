Andrew Flintoff to rejoin England's backroom staff for West Indies T20 series

Andrew Flintoff will rejoin England's backroom staff for their upcoming T20 series against West Indies.

The former England captain has gradually returned to the public eye following a car crash while filming a stunt for BBC programme Top Gear 12 months ago, which left him with facial and rib injuries.

Coaxed by close friend and director of England men's cricket Rob Key, Flintoff first linked up with the national side in an unpaid role for ODI series against New Zealand and Ireland before the World Cup.

Flintoff, whose performances with bat and ball in England's 2005 Ashes triumph earned him cult hero status, has since been confirmed as head coach of Northern Superchargers men's side in The Hundred.

He is not part of the England set-up for their ODI series against the Windies but it is understood he will fly out to Barbados later this week ahead of five T20s, the first of which is next Tuesday.

The 46-year-old, who will be paid for being a team mentor, has most recently been in Abu Dhabi for an England Lions winter training camp.

Image: Andrew Flintoff was part of England's coaching team over the summer

Buttler: Flintoff is an England legend

England captain Jos Buttler said it was "great" to have Flintoff around the squad during their ODI series against New Zealand in September and he had "settled in really well".

"He's been starting to do some stuff in cricket. It's just great for him to be around, he's obviously an England legend and it's just nice to have him around the group," said Buttler.

"He's not been brought in with any specific role, just to be around and observe. A few of the lads can pick his brains a little bit and he's settled in really well. It's great to have him with us."

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone added of Flintoff: "It's incredible to have him. He's obviously been one of my heroes growing up. To have someone of his experience lingering around the dressing room is great for all the lads.

"When you see someone like Fred around, it's always good to chat. Especially while you're batting: there's three and a half hours to pick the brains of someone who's been there and done it.

"He's probably a national hero, everybody loves that Fred's joining us and I'm sure he'll enjoy it as much himself."