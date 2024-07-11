England's Ben Stokes joins Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers in exclusive cricketing club

England captain Ben Stokes has joined legends of the game Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers in an exclusive cricketing club.

Stokes pinned West Indies batter Kirk McKenzie lbw on day two at Lord's to become only the third player to take 200 wickets and score 6,000 runs in Test cricket.

West Indies great Sobers racked up 8,032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, while South African star Kallis scored 13,289 runs and claimed 292 wickets between 1995 and 2013.

Image: Stokes is just the third player to 200 wickets and 6,000 runs in Test cricket

Stokes - who made his England debut against Australia in December 2013 and played his 100th game in the format in India over the winter - is now back as a fully-fledged all-rounder after successful knee surgery.

His return to that role gives England greater balance to their side and is a huge boost as they build for the next away Ashes series in Australia in 2025-26.

Stokes bowled an eight-over spell against West Indies on day one at Lord's, dismissing opener Mikyle Louis courtesy of a stunning one-handed catch from Harry Brook.

He also removed Louis in West Indies' second innings, moving onto 201 wickets when the batter snicked behind to Jamie Smith.

Speaking before the series, the skipper said: "I can finally say that I can play the role that I've been known for, for 10 years, which is batting and being that fourth seamer.

"I've worked very, very hard to get into this position and I know how much me as that fourth seamer adds to the team. I'm really excited to get going this week."

