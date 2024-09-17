England vs Australia: Stand-in captain Harry Brook has chance to show leadership skills, says Nasser Hussain

Harry Brook’s opportunity to deputise England in the upcoming one-day series against Australia will be a test of his leadership and captaincy skills, says Nasser Hussain.

England skipper Jos Buttler has been ruled out with a calf injury, with Brook in line to lead the side.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will replace Buttler in the squad for the five-match series which begins on Thursday September 19, live on Sky Sports.

“It’s an opportunity for Harry Brook, not just in white-ball cricket but in general, to show he has the credentials of leadership and captaincy," said Hussain on Sky Sports.

“Ben Stokes and Buttler aren’t going to be around forever.

"It's right at the end of the summer and stand-in coach Marcus Trescothick and stand-in captain Brook have to remind the team that they are playing Australia.

"There are people who have paid their hard-earned cash for tickets, some of the venues may not have had Test cricket this summer, and England will want to make sure they give them everything they can.

"This is the future of England's white-ball cricket. Do you want to be a part of the future or not?"

England's T20 series against Australia was drawn 1-1 after persistent rain in Manchester on Sunday forced the third and final match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Australia convincingly won the opening match in Southampton before England made a comeback in Cardiff thanks to Livingstone's brilliant 87.

Following England's victory, Livingstone, who was initially left out of the ODI squads, said: "It's still not something I'm giving up on. I feel like I've had a difficult couple of years but I'm back enjoying my cricket."

The batting all-rounder now has the opportunity to stake his claim in the 50-over side.

Brendon McCullum was appointed to take over as the white-ball head coach alongside his Test coach role following Matthew Mott's departure in July.

Mott stepped down from his role with immediate effect after England lost both of their World Cup titles in the space of eight months.

Butter's side are in need of a regeneration, similar to the one McCullum and Stokes have brought to the Test side.

McCullum will officially take over from January 2025, in time for England's white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy, with Trescothick leading until then.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Jamie Smith," said Hussain. "Anyone who has seen him bat in Test match cricket will tell you that his game is suited for white-ball cricket as well.

"He's a serious talent. It's how he [Brook] uses those five games to make sure everyone gets an opportunity.

"I wouldn't want Smith to be carrying the drinks through all five games. The only way you're going to improve is by playing.

"There's a lot of batting talent, with [Ben] Duckett, [Will] Jacks, [Phil] Salt, Smith being in the squad. There's a lot of depth but they need to get it right.

"There's been times in white-ball cricket where England haven't made the best decisions, like bowling first in the semi-final against India in Guyana during the T20 World Cup or at the 50-over game against South Africa."

Smith and Starc return for ODI series

England will face a revised Australia squad for the ODI leg with experienced players Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell all coming in.

Teenage pace bowler Mahli Beardman, who starred during Australia's U19 World Cup-winning campaign last year, has also received a call-up as a standby player.

Australia's pace attack has been depleted due to injury with Josh Hazlewood managing a calf complaint, Nathan Ellis nursing a hamstring issue and Xavier Bartlett getting a side strain.

"Australia have a better balance of youth and experience in their squad," said former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Sky Sports.

“With those all-rounders in the squad, [Cameron] Green, [Aaron] Hardie, [Sean] Abbott, it's a strong team and just as England are looking to the future, Australia are doing the same.

"The one-day games that Australia played post David Warner's retirement has had Jake Fraser-McGurk opening the batting with Travis Head and he's done okay.

"I think they might lean that way."

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

Watch England vs Australia in the first ODI live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm on Thursday September 19 (first ball, 12.30pm) and stream contract-free with NOW.