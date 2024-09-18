Jofra Archer set for England ODI comeback against Australia at Trent Bridge

Pace bowler Jofra Archer will be unleashed for his first one-day international since March 2023 when England face Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday - live on Sky Sports.

Lancashire pace bowler Saqib Mahmood was called up to the squad on Tuesday. Harry Brook will captain the side after Jos Buttler was ruled out with a calf injury and will bat at No 4.

Archer has been on a steady diet of T20s since a return from his latest elbow injury and the aim is to have the fast bowler available to play Test cricket again before the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia.

England

Australia Thursday 19th September 12:00pm

The five-match series against Australia is England's first ODI assignment in nine months and the hosts are light on experience, with three players uncapped and five others having fewer than 10 appearances.

Brook himself has only been capped 15 times in ODIs, a sign of England's changing priorities as well as their past commitment to the old guard that influenced their semi-final 2019 World Cup win.

Brook: I've never chased England captaincy

England stand-in captain Harry Brook:

"I'll be batting at No 4. I'm just going to go out there and try and watch the balls as closely as possible.

"If you have a few low scores here and there, you start thinking about different things in your technique and whatever. So I'm just going to go out there, watch the ball as closely as I can and play on instinct.

"I'm looking forward to it [captaincy]. It should be alright! It's going to be good fun. Quick decisions I think [should be expected], hopefully I'll react fairly quick to what's happening out there.

Image: England stand-in captain Harry Brook says he and his team-mates must not look too far ahead

"I just like to know where I'm standing. Not only as a player, but I like to try and let everyone else know what's going on. Try and speak to the bowlers and let them know what the plans may or may not be. Let them know when they might be bowling, just so they have clarity before we step onto the field.

"For me personally, I'm just going to try and concentrate on each game going forward. I'd probably urge everybody else to try and do that as well. Don't try and look too far ahead. Think about the next ball or the next match and go from there."

Asked if has ever chased the captaincy, Brook said: "I've done little bits of captaincy here and there: U19s, the Superchargers, and filling in for Yorkshire.

"I can't remember ever thinking: 'I want to be England captain.' I was just happy to play for England and be out on the field.

"If it comes up like it has done, I'm happy to take it on and give it a crack."

While Brook leads a callow England side, Australia could call upon nine players who featured in the triumphant 2023 World Cup final, with David Warner (retired) and Pat Cummins (rested) the absentees.

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

