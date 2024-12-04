Jofra Archer: Test future hopes for England's pace bowler boosted following central contract extension until 2026

Jofra Archer has had his central contract with England extended with captain Ben Stokes saying the pace bowler is keen to play Test cricket.

Archer's previous agreement would have expired before England's Ashes tour next winter but his new deal keeps him on until September 2026.

The 29-year-old's persistent back and elbow injuries have kept him out of the Test fold since 2021, but he has slowly been reintroduced into the white-ball game and has been playing regularly since May.

"The excitement is understandable around Jofra," said Stokes.

"The best thing is he is back on the field playing. I am sure he thought he might not have the chance to put on an England shirt again - the injuries and surgeries he has gone through could have ended other people's career - so there is no rushing back.

"He is being handled very well by the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] and that will certainly continue.

"There is no doubt he is going so well at the moment it is a case of having to build the body up to handle extra pressure of Test match cricket."

England play a marquee series against India next summer as well as a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May.

Archer will not be able to play in the latter after being picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the recent IPL auction, but the idea had seemingly crossed his mind.

"Jof is a man of few words, even over WhatsApp. I had one a couple of months ago saying 'Zimabwbe?'. That shows he is very interested in playing Test cricket for England," added Stokes.

Bethell, Carse, and Potts see deals increased

Meanwhile Test newcomer Jacob Bethell has landed a two-year central contract.

Bethell made an unplanned Test debut in last week's series-opening win over New Zealand in Christchurch - only coming into consideration after Jordan Cox broke a thumb in practice - and ended the match with an ebullient, unbeaten 50.

Less than six weeks after announcing a new raft of player deals, the ECB has upgraded Bethell from a low-key developmental contract to a more lucrative retainer that runs until October 2026.

Breakout pace prospect Brydon Carse, who took 10 wickets in the first Test against New Zealand last week, and Matthew Potts have also had their terms upgraded from one year to two.

