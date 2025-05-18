Harry Brook: Adil Rashid says England's new limited-overs captain can cope with leading one-day sides

Adil Rashid believes England's new limited-overs captain Harry Brook can handle the "tricky" balance between Test commitments and the white-ball captaincy.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced last month that Brook, 26, would replace Jos Buttler as ODI and T20 captain.

Rob Key, director of men's cricket, acknowledged this role for Brook has "come slightly earlier than expected", with an enormous year of red-ball cricket on the horizon with a five-Test home series with India this summer followed by an away Ashes.

However, ahead of Thursday's one-off Test against Zimbabwe, which is followed days later by an ODI series with West Indies, Brook has been backed to thrive by a team-mate from the international and domestic scene.

Rashid said: "I am sure he is ready but when someone takes over the captaincy it is not an overnight thing. He has got time, he has done well so far with what he's done.

"At (Northern) Superchargers, he did well and has got a real positive mindset. He is quiet but that's a good thing as well because he has that respect in the dressing room on and off the pitch.

"I am sure he will be a very good leader and going forward he will do wonders for England cricket.

"He will not take it lightly. There is obviously a lot of thought that has gone into it with him taking over the captaincy of the ODI team and T20s. It is a big task, it is a big thing but they gave it to him because he thinks he can be the one.

"We all believe he can be the leader and captain of the ODIs and T20. It will be tricky [to balance], but I am sure he has got the capability, the mindset, the hunger and drive to do that and lead England to wins and World Cups."

Veteran Rashid aiming to be key figure

Image: Adil Rashid is ready to still be a key figure for England

Rashid, despite turning 37 in February, is ready to still be a key figure in the new white-ball era of Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum.

The veteran of 292 international appearances produced solid if not spectacular displays at an overall disappointing Champions Trophy in February, but is determined to help England get back on track before next year's T20 World Cup.

"Yeah 100 per cent looking forward to it. It is a new era, with a new captain and new faces as well, so looking forward to it," Rashid reflected.

"Baz McCullum coming in, this will be his first time coaching at home as England white-ball head coach. An exciting challenge, a new era and looking forward to that.

"The next assignment we have got is the 2026 World Cup. We are building towards that and making sure when we get to that stage we are ready."

One-day international series at home to West Indies (May-June)

All games are live on Sky Sports

First ODI: Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Kia Oval, London

T20 international series at home to West Indies (June)