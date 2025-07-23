England vs India: Brydon Carse reveals Ben Stokes' role in his ascent to Test stardom following gambling ban

Brydon Carse has lauded the role England captain Ben Stokes has played on his ascent to becoming an established member of the team's Test bowling setup.

Having made his long-form debut against Pakistan last October, Carse has been a near ever-present since and is expected to be part of the unit that will travel to Australia for the Ashes later this year.

He has featured in the first three Tests of this summer's home series against India and has retained his place for the fourth match, which gets under way at Old Trafford on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - with England leading 2-1.

The South African-born Carse, who turns 30 on July 31, is something of a late bloomer, but has been under the guidance of Stokes since arriving at the England skipper's county, Durham, the best part of a decade ago.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton ahead of the fourth Test, Carse said: "He's certainly been pivotal in everything that I've gone about on the field and off the field, and someone that I respect and someone that I'm very thankful for the relationship and friendship that I have with him.

"The relationship that we have, I feel like he knows me inside out. He knows what makes me tick on the field. He has very honest conversations with me."

Carse has taken 36 wickets at an average of 26.91 across his first eight Tests, and allayed fears he might not have the tools to succeed in home conditions by taking two crucial Indian second-innings wickets during a spectacular spell at Lord's.

Carse had been a slight fitness doubt going into the third Test due to ongoing issues with his feet, but bowled a total of 40 overs to help his side to victory.

On Stokes' impact on his performances, he added: "I think the style of cricket that he plays and the style of leadership that he brings to the side, I feel personally that at times, it certainly has brought out the best in me as a cricketer.

"So, to have that relationship on the field is brilliant. Obviously, we've seen over the last three weeks him playing a role in the team now as a full seamer. I think he gets it from a bowling perspective.

"He understands that you're not always going to feel 100 per cent, or you might be sore, or you want to bowl from that end. I think he just understands me really well."

'My heart sunk' - Carse opens up on gambling ban

Carse's rise was interrupted by a three-month ban last summer for historic gambling offences, after he was found to have placed 303 bets - all on matches he wasn't playing in - between 2017 and 2019.

While admitting that his "heart sunk" when he found out he was set to face punishment, Carse now reflects that the saga has made him "stronger".

He said: "There's no denying that when all of that stuff surfaced, I was actually on my way down to play a game for Durham at Warwickshire, and yeah, my heart sunk, trying to piece together what had happened six, seven years ago.

"But I think that whole process that I went through and the support that I had from Durham and from England, and the lessons that I learned. I'm a firm believer that everything does happen for a reason, and I've often said that.

"It's something I obviously deeply regret now. But I think it's something that going forward in my playing career and away from cricket in my personal life, it certainly, I feel, will make me stronger in certain situations that I come across."

Carse, who had been a batting all-rounder in the early stages of his career, struggled with injuries as he attempted to transition into becoming a full-time pace bowler, and said this played a part in how he ended up gambling on cricket.

He explained: "Six, seven years ago, I had back-to-back stress fractures. I wasn't playing a great deal. I spent a lot of time at home on my own while my housemates were away playing cricket.

"And to be completely honest, I cannot even remember a large proportion of them (the bets) and probably thought at the time, this doesn't even really matter because I don't know what I'm going to become, and I'm so far away from being the cricketer that I would like to be. So, I think there was a lot of that."

A crucial coffee with Stokes

In Carse's time of need, when the betting situation came to light last year, it was Stokes who was on hand to guide him through the situation.

The England captain had been through his own off-field issues in the past, most notably the controversy that followed his involvement in a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017.

Carse said: "Ben has been someone who I've constantly had a relationship with from a young age and have spoken to him about many things.

"He was one of the first people who I did pick the phone up and ring. He was brilliant.

"The following morning, we caught up for a coffee and we had a great chat.

"He was very honest with me and gave me his advice, which I naturally took straight away."

