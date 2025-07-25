Rehan Ahmed: England spinner takes 13 wickets and scores century in same County Championship match

Rehan Ahmed continued to press his England claims ahead of the Ashes winter after taking 13 wickets and scoring a century in the same County Championship match.

The leg-spinning all-rounder recorded figures of 6-51 and 7-93 and hit 115 in the first innings as Leicestershire beat Derbyshire.

Rehan is the fourth English player this century to do the double of 10 wickets and a hundred in the same game, a group that includes fellow England spinner Liam Dawson.

Image: Rehan has played five Tests, six ODIs and 10 T20 internationals for England so far

Dawson - back in the Test side after an eight-year absence following Shoaib Bashir's finger injury - has achieved the feat twice for Hampshire, against Middlesex in 2023 and versus Lancashire last summer.

The 35-year-old's recall has given extra England batting depth - he has 18 first-class hundreds in addition to over 370 wickets - while his is also a superior fielder to Bashir.

Rehan is of a similar ilk, albeit obviously much less experienced than Dawson having played just 35 first-class games, five of them Tests.

The Leicestershire player has flourished with the bat after being promoted up the order this term, notching four hundreds and a fifty in nine games for 641 runs at an average of 45.78.

Image: Rehan is the youngest player to appear for England across all three formats of international cricket

With the ball, he has bagged 20 wickets at 15.15.

Rehan became the youngest male debutant to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, in Pakistan in December 2022 at the age of 18.

He went on to become England's youngest men's player across all three formats and in addition to his five Test appearances has also featured in six one-day internationals and 10 T20 internationals, most recently in 2024.

Next stop the Ashes?