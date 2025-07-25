Warning: This article covers themes of suicide and depression which some may find distressing. If you are affected by this story, please visit sky.com/viewersupport - former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe died at the age of 55 after taking his own life

Graham Thorpe: ‘Failings’ in provision of former England cricketer's care before his death, says coroner

Graham Thorpe took his own life at the age of 55 in August 2024

There were "failings" in the provision of former England cricketer Graham Thorpe's care in the months before he died, a coroner said, as he recorded a conclusion of suicide at his inquest.

The 55-year-old died on the morning of August 4, 2024. His widow Amanda Thorpe later said he had taken his own life.

An inquest at Surrey Coroner's Court in Woking heard he had "spiralled into depression" after losing his job as a batting coach in 2022, and he had tried to take his own life on another occasion.

Coroner Jonathan Stevens said at the inquest that the last time Mr Thorpe was seen in person by healthcare professionals was on March 26, 2024.

He said: "In my judgment there were shortcomings in the care that should have been provided to Graham in the last four months or so of his life."

Image: Graham Thorpe during his time as England's assistant coach in Sydney in January 2022

He added: "There were failings in the provision of his care", but said he cannot on the evidence conclude the failures were gross and so he can not conclude that if it were not for the failures, Mr Thorpe would not have died.

The coroner said: "It's clear there were shortcomings in his care. If he had been seen in those last four months, particularly after that incident on June 28, I cannot say whether it would or would not have made any difference."

Earlier on Friday, the inquest heard Thorpe was not perceived by healthcare professionals to be in a "crisis situation" after they were told he had been asking his wife "for help to end his life" weeks before he died.

Image: A mural at The Kia Oval, London, in memory of former Surrey and England cricketer, Graham Thorpe

Thorpe was a mainstay in the England set-up for many years, first as a batter between 1993 and 2005 before spending 12 years in coaching roles.

During a distinguished international career, he struck 16 Test hundreds for England, including a debut century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993, and represented his country 182 times in all formats.

If you are affected by these issues or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website www.samaritans.org