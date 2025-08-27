Mark Wood: England fast bowler targets County Championship return with Durham ahead of Ashes in Australia

England fast bowler Mark Wood is targeting a return to action with Durham in the County Championship in September ahead of the Ashes series this winter.

Wood - who claimed 17 wickets in four Tests during England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia in 2021/22 - has not played since February due to a knee injury.

The 35-year-old had hoped to feature in his country's final Test at home to India in late July but suffered a slight setback so is now hopeful of making a comeback for his county instead.

Durham have red-ball matches against Essex, Worcestershire and Yorkshire next month, with Wood set to play in at least one of those fixtures as he gears up for the first Test in Perth from November 21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Earlier this summer, Wood explained to Sky Sports how he has done a lot of work to try to add movement to his natural pace

Wood: I've been well looked after by England

The pace bowler told Betfair's Stick to Cricket podcast: "I'm hoping to play for Durham as there are a couple of games in September - so I'll try and play one or two of those.

"The injury is alright. It was 50/50 whether I was going to make the India Test but I was bowling at Lord's and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again.

"I had it drained and since then it's just been about taking things easy looking ahead to the winter.

"I've been well looked after and very cautious, that's the way that it's been. I value it as [England] have got this end game where they want me to get to Australia."

Image: Wood has taken 41 wickets in 11 Tests against Australia at an average of 27.48

Speaking further about his plans ahead of The Ashes, Wood said: "I said to [England head coach Brendon] McCullum I can't just bowl to a net for four months, I'll go insane.

"There's a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent - getting acclimatised there ready for Perth - then I'll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers.

"We'll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatised."

Wood picked up 14 wickets in three matches during the 2-2 home Ashes series draw in 2023 and his overall Test record against Australia is 41 wickets in 11 games at an average 27.48, with best innings figures of 6-37 in Hobart in January 2022.