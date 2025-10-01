England at Women's Cricket World Cup: 'Absolute shocker' if Nat Sciver-Brunt's side do not reach semi-finals, says Charles Dagnall

Sky Sports' Charles Dagnall has his say on England's prospects at the Women's World Cup, saying the return to fitness of Heather Knight is key and hailing the development of seamer Lauren Bell.

Watch England's opening game, against South Africa, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am on Friday (10.30am first ball).

Given the resources England have and the money they are on compared to some other countries, the minimum they should expect in this World Cup is to reach the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the third ODI in Durham this summer as England slipped to a 2-1 series defeat to India

However, taking into account their recent performances - prior to their warm-up wins over India and Australia - the fact they were beaten 2-1 at home by India this summer and lost every game in the Ashes overseas last winter, I am not full of confidence.

I think their fielding has been very, very average over the last 12-18 months. No matter how hard they say they are working at it, I have not seen a massive improvement.

The difference between their fielding and India and Australia's is stark. You can add South Africa to that as well.

I would expect England to get to a semi-final - and if they don't they have had an absolute shocker. If that happens, you'd almost be in 'tear it up and start again' territory.

Image: Charlotte Edwards' England side should reach at least the semi-finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup, says Charles Dagnall

They may well do that anyway after this World Cup as a lot of players are at the back end of their careers and for some of them their performances have not been consistent.

If they get to the last four then anything can happen. Nat Sciver-Brunt could have a couple of days out and then you win the thing. But I think India and Australia are stronger, and South Africa about the same as England.

Lack of planning against spin?

Conditions in India have changed a little bit from my experience of covering the Women's Premier League, becoming a bit more batter and seamer friendly with grass left on the pitches. Plus, the ICC will want a good product with runs on the board.

Still, England have struggled batting against spin for quite some time.

Image: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is one of the best players of spin bowling

I don't think there is enough planning from some of their batters in terms of 'where's my one, where's my four, where's my release shot, how can I manipulate the field?'

They get bogged down a lot of the time, try something hugely expansive to get themselves out of it and then come unstuck.

Sciver-Brunt is arguably one of the best players of spin in the world, with a technique that works and the ability to manipulate the field and to put the onus back on the bowlers. I am worried that a lot of other batters don't have the planning to do that.

Heather Knight certainly does, so it is big for England that she is back after her hamstring injury in the summer. You feel more confident when she is in the engine room with her ability to sweep. She prizes her wicket dearly and doesn't give it away.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Edwards shares her delight at the return of Heather Knight from a hamstring injury ahead of the World Cup

Outside of her batting, I think she is someone captain Sciver-Brunt can lean on. I have said that I think Nat can be found a little bit wanting tactically so to have Knight's vast knowledge to tap into, as a former captain, is a boost.

'Bell one of the best seamers in the world'

Bowling-wise, I would be tempted to go with the express pace of Lauren Filer in tandem with fellow seamer Lauren Bell and then play three spinners.

That would probably mean Charlie Dean at No 7, Sophie Ecclestone at No 8 and then a long tail but Dean and Ecclestone can both bat and if you can't score runs down to No 8 then you must ask questions of the batters.

Filer's speed is mentioned a lot and is a big weapon but Bell has really come on - you now have a much more complete bowler, one of the best seamers in the world.

Image: Lauren Bell has developed her game and is now a much more complete bowler

You have to give huge credit to England bowling coaches Chris Liddle and Matt Mason, as well as Lauren herself, for the amount of work put in.

Bell has changed from a player who bowls big hooping in-swingers with a slightly unbalanced, uneven action to someone who can bowl away swing.

She has also found an extra yard of pace.

Her height gives her an advantage over a lot of other bowlers and she is a legitimate wicket-taking threat, especially with the new ball - although she will admit herself that her first over is always a shocker!

I am still a little concerned with her at the death, though. I think she is ripe for getting smashed. Her slower ball, for me, is a bit too slow and if she gets it wrong it sits up nicely for the batter, so a bit more canniness is required to stay one step ahead.

Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. England face South Africa in their opening game on Friday (10.30am first ball in Guwahati). Stream contract-free with NOW.