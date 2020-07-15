West Indies' Jason Holder ranked world's second-best Test bowler; England's James Anderson 10th

Jason Holder took six wickets as England were bowled out for 204 in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Jason Holder's career-best six-wicket haul in the first Test against England has lifted him to second place in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

The West Indies captain, who returned figures of 6-42 in England's first innings at the Ageas Bowl, has now moved above New Zealand's Neil Wagner on 862 ranking points.

Only Australian seamer Pat Cummins has a higher points total than Holder's, which is the best for any West Indies bowler on the ICC list since Courtney Walsh 20 years ago.

Holder also heads the ICC rankings for Test all-rounders, above Ben Stokes - the opposing captain at the Ageas Bowl as West Indies triumphed by four wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

England paceman James Anderson has slipped two places to 10th in the rankings, despite returning figures of 3-42 in the tourists' first innings.

Anderson, who is just 13 short of reaching 600 wickets in Tests, has been overtaken by New Zealand's Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood of Australia.

