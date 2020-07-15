West Indies' Jason Holder dismisses 'history' going into second Test against England

West Indies captain Jason Holder is refusing to be distracted by the prospect of a historic series win as his side take their 1-0 lead over England to Emirates Old Trafford.

Victory for Holder's team in the second Test - which gets under way on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am - would secure their first series triumph in England since 1988.

In fact, it is almost 27 years since the Windies defeated major opposition in a series of three or more Tests away from home.

"I haven't mentioned anything about history to the guys," said the 28-year-old. "It's hard for us to get caught up in the peripheral stuff.

"Winning the first Test match is just one piece of the puzzle. We've got two other games to play and we don't get ahead of ourselves.

"We've got control of the cricket we play and that's the only thing I'm going to spoon-feed the guys: How are we going to win a cricket game?

"Afterwards we can look back and feel pleased with whatever we achieve as a group."

Holder, who achieved career-best figures of 6-42 in West Indies' four-wicket victory at the Ageas Bowl, confirmed that opener John Campbell should be available for the second Test.

The left-hander retired hurt during West Indies' second innings after being struck on the toe by a Jofra Archer yorker, but returned to the crease later to help see his side over the line after Jermaine Blackwood had top-scored with 95.

Holder took career-best figures of 6-42 in the first Test

However, the captain has called for greater consistency from his batting unit, as well as backing the out of form Shai Hope - who scored his only two Test centuries in the same match at Headingley three years ago - to come good.

"We're still to get a hundred with the bat," said Holder. "We've had a few starts and got a few half-centuries.

"It's more for the batters to convert a few more starts, kick on and get a big score. What I want to really do is keep encouraging our guys.

Shai Hope scored 16 and nine in the first Test

"Shai's a quality player - we've seen that, particularly the last time we came to England. I've got all confidence Shai will deliver.

"He just needs to get himself in, get himself going and he's going to go big for us."

