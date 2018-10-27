David Warner leaves field after being sledged in Australian Grade Cricket match

David Warner was reportedly upset by sledging during a Grade Cricket game in Australia while playing for Randwick-Petersham

Banned Australia batsman David Warner walked off the field during his innings after apparently being sledged by an opponent in a Sydney grade game.

The former Test vice-captain, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was batting for Randwick-Petersham at the time when an opponent from the Western Suburbs team is said to have sledged Warner.

Weirdness in Sydney Grade cricket. Dave warner, on 35, just walked off the field in the middle of the over. Told the umpire “I’m removing myself from the game”. Apparently it was because of a sledge. He walked off, then came back out to bat 2 mins later. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jX0lihgLxU — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) October 27, 2018

The left-hander was apparently not happy with a jibe from an opposition player and told an umpire he was leaving the field and walked off, only to return to the crease just a few minutes later to continue his innings and score 157.

The player who allegedly sledged Warner was later identified by Australian media as Jason Hughes, the older brother of former Australia Test batsman Phillip Hughes, who died after being struck by a bouncer in 2014. Media reports said Jason Hughes called Warner a "disgrace."

Warner declined to comment.

Warner completed a century in the match

Warner, along with former Australia captain Steve Smith, was sent home in disgrace and banned over the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test in South Africa in March.

Warner was blamed as the instigator of the incident in which Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the ball with a piece of yellow sandpaper.