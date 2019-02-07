Mitchell Starc to miss Australia's ODI tour of India

Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket haul helped Australia wrap up a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss Australia's limited-overs tour of India with a torn left pectoral muscle.

National selector Trevor Hohns said on Thursday that Starc, who took 10 wickets in the final Test against Sri Lanka in earlier this week, tore the muscle on the final day of the match in Canberra.

Hohns said Starc hopes to return for five one-day matches against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in late March.

Australia will play two T20Is beginning February 24 and five ODIs against India, an important build-up to their World Cup title defence in England beginning in June.

Josh Hazlewood is another absentee fast bowler for Australia

Fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood is already out of action with a back injury, sustained during the home Test series loss to India.

Former captain Steve Smith and David Warner, suspended over the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last March, are still unavailable for selection.

D'Arcy Short was recalled to the 16-man squad named on Thursday with Shaun Marsh set to miss the first half of the India series.

Marsh will remain in Perth for the birth of his second child but is expected to be available for the third of five ODIs.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, D'Arcy Short