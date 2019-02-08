Ricky Ponting joins Australia coaching staff ahead of World Cup

Ricky Ponting will join Australia's coaching staff ahead of the World Cup

Ricky Ponting has been appointed as assistant coach for Australia's upcoming World Cup campaign in England.

Cricket Australia have announced that Ponting, who has won the World Cup three times, will work alongside Justin Langer at the tournament in June and July.

The appointment follows the resignation of David Saker in agreement with head coach Langer that it was "in the best interests of the team".

Ponting has previously twice served as assistant to the Twenty20 side and was part the ODI set-up last summer in England.

Cricket Australia said Pointing will focus on working with the ODI batting group as they seek to defend their title from four years ago.

Speaking upon the confirmation of his role, Ponting said: "I've enjoyed my previous short-term roles with the ODI and T20 teams but World Cups take on a whole different meaning for me.

"I have enormous confidence in the players available to the selectors and know we will be as tough to beat as any team in this year's World Cup."

Langer added: "Ricky knows what's required to win World Cups, and I know he will be a valuable mentor to not just the batting group, but the broader squad as we focus our attention on defending our World Cup title."

Ponting will take up the role following Australia's ODI tours against India and Pakistan.