Darren Lehmann to make coaching return with Brisbane Heat, one year after quitting Australia

Darren Lehmann left his role as Australia coach last year

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann will take over as coach of the Brisbane Heat T20 side in what will be his first appointment since resigning after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

After coaching the national team since mid-2013, Lehmann quit in the days following the incident in the Cape Town Test last March, although Cricket Australia said he was not involved in the ball-tampering attempt.

Former captain Steve Smith and David Warner were each suspended for one year while Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea said on Thursday that Lehmann, who coached the Heat to their only Big Bash League title in January 2013, would assume his position next week.

Lehmann made 27 Test appearances and played 117 One Day International matches during his Australia career.