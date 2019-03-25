Australia appoint Troy Cooley as bowling coach for Ashes defence

Troy Cooley has been appointed as Australia's bowling coach in the Ashes

Australia have appointed Troy Cooley as bowling coach for their Ashes defence, with Adam Griffith fulfilling the role during the World Cup.

Cooley was England's bowling coach when they beat Australia at home in 2005 for their first Ashes win since 1986-87 and then carried out the job for Australia in 2006-07 as the Baggy Greens regained the urn.

The 53-year-old has been working with Australia's ODI team since the resignation of David Saker in February, helping the team win 3-2 in India and move 2-0 up in their five-match series against Pakistan.

Griffith will take leave from his position as Tasmania head coach to assist Australia during the World Cup, a tournament Justin Langer's men will be defending having triumphed on home soil in 2015.

"Troy been a fantastic addition to our coaching team, and brings a great wealth of knowledge, experience and success having coached Australian and England teams in England," said Langer.

"His focus will be to prepare our Test bowlers for what's shaping as an exciting Ashes series in tough English conditions.

"I've worked with Adam in the past at the WACA and have been pleased with how hard he's worked to establish himself as one of the best young coaches in Australia.

"While his primary focus will be on preparing our fast-bowling group for the physical and mental demands of a World Cup in England, he'll also be a great educator and mentor for our entire squad."

The Ashes, which Australia won 4-0 in 2017-18, begins at Edgbaston on August 1 before further Tests at Lord's (Aug 14), Headingley (Aug 22), Old Trafford (Sep 4) and The Oval (Sep 12), with all matches live on Sky Sports.

The World Cup, which is also live in full on Sky Sports, starts on May 30, with England facing South Africa at The Oval - Australia's opening game is against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.

