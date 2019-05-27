Alex Carey says Australia dealt well with reception against England

Alex Carey and Steve Smith struck a 42-run partnership in Australia's clash with England at the Ageas Bowl

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey says Steve Smith did well to handle the hostile reception he received against England in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match. insisting that the atmosphere "adds to the game".

Smith, back from a year-long sanction following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, was booed throughout at the Ageas Bowl but made 116 from 102 balls in his first match against England since his ban.

Australia won the game by 12 runs, with opening batsman David Warner, who has also returned from a 12-month suspension, scoring 43.

Smith insisted that the reaction was "water off a duck's back" to him, and played down chants of "cheat" he received from the crowd.

Carey, who is the current Australia T20 vice-captain, said: "I think we knew it was going to happen.

"It's one way to answer it, isn't it? Make a hundred, and Davey got 40 as well.

"We knew that we were probably going to get that reception and the guys handled it really well.

"I think it's a great atmosphere. It just adds to the game," added Carey, ahead of Australia's final warm-up against Sri Lanka later on Monday.

The five-time and reigning world champions begin the defence of their 2015 triumph when they face Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.

Carey, who has made his ODI and T20 debuts for Australia in 2018, is backing Smith to go on and answer any critics with his batting performances at the crease.

"He's got his mannerisms but he's a ripper. He's very calm and he knows what's going on out in the middle," said Carey.

"He runs hard between wickets, he's really busy and I really enjoyed that."