English crowds 'stupid' to boo David Warner, says Australia's James Erskine

David Warner was named Man of the Match in Australia's opening match against Afghanistan

English crowds are "stupid" to jeer David Warner at the Cricket World Cup as it will only fire him up, says Australian batsman's manager James Erskine.

Warner, who has returned to the Australia side following a 12-month ban for ball-tampering, was booed by the crowd during Australia's opening match against Afghanistan at Bristol County Ground but struck an unbeaten 89 and was named Man of the Match.

"I am English. Where the Poms are stupid is that it is actually going to encourage him. It will actually help him. The fact of the matter is, you concentrate, he won't want to fail, he got 89," Erskine said.

"They will learn very smartly that they are dealing with someone who has got the powers of concentration and his willpower, it's no different from a Steve Waugh or a Nick Faldo. That's exactly what will happen here."

While former captain Steve Smith and test opener Cameron Bancroft - the other players punished for ball-tampering - have given media interviews about the Cape Town scandal, Warner has declined to comment publicly.

He has avoided media interviews at the World Cup, barring a mandatory comment on-field with the host broadcaster after claiming the Man of the Match award.

Erskine defended Warner's silence, saying: "There is no point talking. What's he going to talk about?

"I think that policy will work ... if he (Warner) goes and gets a ton against England or somebody like that, people will want to a chat to him about his play.

David Warner has declined to comment publicly since last year's ball-tampering scandal

"As I have said before, these guys (Warner and Smith) have taken a hit for a lot of other people and they paid their fine.

"They now basically have got to go out and play well and it looks as if they are going to play well."

