Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson set to play in Ashes opener for Australia

Usman Khawaja will bat at No 3 in the Ashes opener after overcoming a hamstring injury

Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson are set to play for Australia in the Ashes opener against England with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle in a three-way fight for the final seam-bowling spot.

Khawaja has not played a game since injuring his hamstring against South Africa in the World Cup on July 6 but has been inked in to bat at No 3.

Pattinson, meanwhile, is poised for his first Test appearance since February 2016, with the paceman set to join Pat Cummins, the No-1 ranked bowler in Test cricket, in the seam attack.

England vs Australia Live on

"Khawaja will definitely be in, he's fit, ready to go, he's playing well," Langer said. "He's a seasoned pro for us, he averages 40-odd in Test cricket and he'll bat No. 3."

On Pattinson, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, Langer said: "[He's] just a very, very good bowler. I'm sure [Australia captain Tim Paine] will work out ways of using him,

"It's just nice to see him back. It's a great story, isn't it? Coming back from where he was as a young bowler, the back surgeries, to more than likely being selected for this Test match.

James Pattinson is set to be part of Australia's bowling attack at Edgbaston

"Then there's probably three to be fair, Starcy, Peter Siddle and Josh Hazlewood, for one spot [in the bowling attack]. All three are great or very, very good bowlers."

Australia also have decisions to make over their batting line-up, with Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris competing to open alongside David Warner - who is set to be fit despite bruising his knee in training - and Matthew Wade one of the contenders for a middle-order berth after scoring heavily for Australia A this summer.

"Like in all these selections, there's literally a case for 17 blokes to play," said Langer.

0:32 Matthew Wade says Australia will not be fazed by England's excellent record at Edgbaston when they meet in the first Ashes Test. Matthew Wade says Australia will not be fazed by England's excellent record at Edgbaston when they meet in the first Ashes Test.

"The opening partnership's going to be really tough, between Cameron and Marcus, really hard. They've both got a really strong case.

"I think Wade's fought his way back into selection because of that tenacity to keep getting better and he's knocked so hard on the door."

Watch the first Ashes Test, at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday.