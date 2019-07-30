David Warner fit for first Ashes Test after limping out of Australia practice

David Warner suffered a bruised knee during Australia practice at Edgbaston three days before the start of the Ashes

David Warner has been passed fit for Australia's Ashes opener at Edgbaston after bruising his knee in training on Monday.

The opener, 32, inside-edged a ball on to his left knee during a net session but will line-up against England from Thursday in what will be his first Test since the ball-tampering scandal.

"He's fine. He would not miss this for anything in the world, I reckon. He can't wait," Australia head coach Justin Langer said of Warner at Tuesday's press conference.

"There's no way that he's not walking out to bat. He was a bit stiff this morning but he'll be 100 per cent ready go.''

Warner and team-mate Steve Smith, who was also involved in the incident, returned to the one-day team at the Cricket World Cup, at which Australia were beaten by England in the semi-finals.

Warner was regarded as one of the most prolific players in Test cricket before his suspension, hitting 21 centuries at an average of 48.20 in 74 Test appearances.

