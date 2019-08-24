Steve Smith set to return for Australia after concussion

Steve Smith was injured after a bouncer by England's Jofra Archer

Australia batsman Steve Smith is expected to return in next week's tour match at Derbyshire as he continues his rehabilitation from a concussion.

Cricket Australia confirmed Smith had his third running session in three days and a first bat on Saturday since he was struck in the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the drawn second Ashes Test at Lord's.

A delayed concussion sidelined the batsman for the third Test at Headingley but he is in line to come back into the side when the tourists visit Derbyshire for a three-day fixture which gets under way next Thursday.

Should he come through unscathed, Smith - who has compiled scores of 144, 142 and 92 in the series against England so far - will come into the reckoning for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting on September 4.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in Test cricket when replaced Smith in his No 4 batting spot in the second innings at Lord's and has impressed with three crucial half-centuries in three innings.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said: "I think the way Marnus has batted in particular has been fantastic since he came in at Lord's.

"It's quite remarkable. He's got some good guts and he's a fighter so he's been great for us."

England and Australia are currently battling in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

