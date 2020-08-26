Aaron Finch says Australia don't need crowd to be motivated against England

Australia captain Aaron Finch insisted they do not need any extra motivation from the crowd to do well against England.

Finch's Australia will take on England in three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals between September 4 and 16, live on Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old said: "We played the game against New Zealand at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground), which was our last game, behind closed doors so I don't think that we need any extra motivation or we don't need any crowd to pump you up - not that we get it here in the UK anyway.

"So that is going to be different no doubt, but at the end of the day we are still playing international cricket.

"What it'll come down to is pride in your performance and representing your country really proudly."

Australia's last white-ball match was on March 13, while England have played a series against Ireland as well as Test matches against the West Indies and Pakistan.

When asked whether England's more advanced preparation would be too much of an advantage for the hosts, Finch said: "I think that just comes down to our professionalism and our preparation.

"I think we're going to give ourselves every opportunity to hit the ground running in our first T20 match.

"You can only control what you can control and by doing that, by having really intense training sessions and practice games we can give ourselves every opportunity to be up to international speed."

