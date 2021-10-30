Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett: Cricket Australia pays tribute after passing of Test stars

Former Australia all-rounder Alan Davidson (R) presents the Frank Worrall Trophy to Steve Smith in 2016 (Associated Press)

Cricket Australia has paid tribute to Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett after the former Test stars passed away within 24 hours of each other.

Davidson, who was regarded as one of Australia's greatest ever all-rounders and went on to become a long-serving cricket administrator, died peacefully on Saturday at the age of 92.

He was a key member of the successful Australia side led by Richie Benaud in the late 1950s and early 1960s, playing in 44 Tests and taking 186 wickets with his left-arm seam, as well as scoring 1,328 runs.

The all-rounder played a prominent role during the first tied Test, against West Indies at Brisbane in 1960, and went on to become a Test selector, president of Cricket New South Wales and was honoured with both an MBE and the Order of Australia.

Davidson's passing followed that of former Australia off-spinner Mallett, who lost his battle against cancer on Friday.

Ashley Mallett played 38 Tests and nine ODIs for Australia (Getty Images)

The 76-year-old featured in 38 Tests and nine ODIs during a 12-year international career, capturing 132 wickets before becoming a respected cricket coach and writer.

Cricket Australia chair Richard Freudenstein said: "Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the finest players to have represented Australia and NSW, but for the positive influence he exerted across the game as an administrator, mentor and benefactor.

"He will remain a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps.

"Ashley was a humble man whose deeds outweighed his reserved personality.

"He played a significant part in Australian cricket not only as a player but as a prolific storyteller who has preserved the memories of some of the game's greatest and moments in time for people to enjoy through the ages."