T20 World Cup: Shane Warne critical of Steve Smith inclusion in Australia's side after England defeat

Shane Warne has criticised the inclusion of Steve Smith in Australia's T20 World Cup team following their heavy defeat against England on Saturday.

Smith, batting at No 3, scored one run from five deliveries as Australia set a target of 126, which England reached in the 12th over to record a dominant eight-wicket win in Dubai.

Warne, one of Australia's greatest Test and ODI players, said Mitchell Marsh should have been selected for the game, while he also challenged how all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was used in their batting order.

"Disappointing selection from Australia leaving (Mitch) Marsh out & (Glenn) Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play)," he wrote on Twitter.

"(Marcus) Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn't be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be."

Former Test captain Smith scored 35 and 28 not out in Australia's wins against South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively before they were outclassed by England.

Warne also praised Eoin Morgan's team who now sit on top of Group 1 in the 12-team Super 12 phase.

Liam Livingstone hailed a 'perfect England performance' and a brilliant innings from Jos Buttler as his side thumped Australia by eight wickets in Dubai.

The top two teams from each of the two six-nation groups will advance to the semi-finals.

"Proper T/20 cricket that from England!" added Warne on social media.

"Australia will hopefully learn how they need to play after that smashing they copped from the Poms.

"Pakistan & England are showing how to play T/20 cricket. Australia need to change their thinking re style of play plus the team."

Australia are next in action against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday (9.30am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event).

