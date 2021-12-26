Australia's Scott Boland hopes to be 'role model' for Indigenous community after Test debut against England
Scott Boland becomes only the second Indigenous Australian cricketer to represent the country in men's Test cricket, taking 1-48 on his debut against England at the MCG; Australia finish the first day on 61-1, trailing the tourists by 124
Ashes debutant Scott Boland hopes he can be a role model for Indigenous Australian youngsters after becoming only the second member of that community to play men's Test cricket.
The 32-year-old Victoria seamer, whose grandfather came from the Aboriginal Gulidjan tribe, received his first Test cap at the start of the Boxing Day Test against England at the MCG.
Jason Gillespie is the only other male player with Indigenous Australian ancestry to represent the country at Test level, while the women's Test side has featured two more, Faith Thomas and Ash Gardner.
"I'm pretty proud," Boland said. "My family's very proud as well.
"It means a lot to join a pretty small club and hopefully it is just the start of something big for the Indigenous community in cricket.
"If I can be a role model for young Indigenous kids to want to play cricket, I think the Indigenous community in [Australian rules] football and rugby is so big - hopefully one day the Aboriginals in cricket can be just as big."
Boland, who played 14 ODIs and three T20 internationals in 2016, featured in the Aboriginal XI that travelled to England two years later to mark the 150th anniversary of the first-ever Australian touring side, also an Indigenous team.
However, the paceman had been out of the international picture until recently, when he was called into the Australia A squad to face England Lions and then the senior set-up as cover for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.
Boland finished with figures of 1-48 on his home ground at Melbourne, picking up the wicket of Mark Wood as England were bowled out for 185 on the first day.
Australia - who will clinch the Ashes as long as they avoid defeat at the MCG - closed on 61-1, trailing by 124.